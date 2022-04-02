Cancer Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Dear Cancer born person, you make a vindictive character and at times you get so moody that it becomes almost impossible for others to predict your next move and thinking process. Being represented by the sign image of a crab, you are just like it, hard on the outside and soft from the inner side. You are over sensitive and whenever someone enters your care and affection zone, you do it from all your heart and soul. It is best advice for you today, that you stay the real you without being faking to fix in the society. You may stay in a mood to deal with the world with a strong and bold face. Your courage shall take new heights today. However, stay humble and grounded with your work affairs.

Cancer Finance Today

You are advised not to make any big decisions relating to your financial investments today. Don’t get trapped in the fake marketing and gimmickry of other financial investors, it can have an impact on your profile.

Cancer Family Today

Family wise, you are going to cherish the love and affection of all your family members. However, there can be some tension because of the ill health of an elderly person at home.

Cancer Career Today

You are going to stay too much occupied at work today with so many tasks to be completed getting piled up. This can lead to some frustration and irritation by the end of the day. Keep your calm.

Cancer Health Today

There is significant improvement in the overall fitness and health of your body. You shall also take care and book for your routine medical checkups to know about the current status of your body and its needs.

Cancer Love Life Today

Love life or romance is making a reentry with small steps and you shall embrace this with a feeling of gratitude. Singles may also get a chance to mingle with a new partner and a new relationship.









Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

