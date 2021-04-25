Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may have to come in saving mode on the financial front. Do only that much, which your body can take on the fitness front or you may find it difficult to continue. Forming a working relationship with someone you dislike is possible on the professional front. There is no point in getting provoked unnecessarily while travelling and spoil your mood. Old grudges may keep you from extending a hand of friendship to someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on meeting may waste your productive time, but it will be worth it!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Much bonhomie may be witnessed in a get together that you happen to attend. Don’t follow others blindly, especially in matters involving finance.

Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. Steps to increase your visibility on the academic front will be successful through your untiring efforts.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible, as the one you admire begins to grow warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can be roped in to undertake a task on the family front and you will not even be in a position to say no! You may have mixed feelings about someone in your social circle, so observe more closely. You will have things meticulously sorted out in organising an event. Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. Working hard is okay, but you will need to work smart, if you expect to make your mark on the financial front.

Love Focus: Becoming a willing partner will help make the romantic front more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Take out some time to spend with the family and listen to what they have to share. Whatever you do on the finance front, your lot doesn’t seem to improve! You will be able to assert your authority in a contentious issue on the professional front. Becoming the centre of attraction in a social gathering is a foregone conclusion! You may get the chance to avail an opportunity to add to your academic qualifications.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): At work, you are likely to remain in control and proceed in an orderly manner. Taking somebody’s assistance on the academic front may prove extremely helpful. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun. Keep out of any kind of trouble or controversy involving finances, as you may get embroiled in it. Getting invited to a party or enjoying someone’s hospitality is possible.

Love Focus: Efforts on the romantic front appear fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family consensus is likely to be in your favour regarding something important that you decide. Gains are foreseen for those in real estate business.

What you had set out for on the financial front, you have achieved in full measure. Avoid taking decisions in a haste on the professional front. A property issue will tilt in your favour.

Love Focus: Your plan to catch someone’s eye on the romantic front is likely to succeed, so get down to planning the next step now!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Earning a good amount can be expected in a deal. Keeping abreast with the latest will help you in moving smoothly on the academic front. Something that is troubling your mind of late is likely to disappear. You will manage to upstage your nearest rival in your efforts to corner glory on the professional front.

Love Focus: Something going wrong on the love front may have to be nipped in the bud, but don’t become a martyr.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit you health wise. You will need to prioritise things on the home front, so as not to miss out anything important. You may need to take a call on someone’s continuing in your service, but do so with an eye to the future. A profitable deal is likely to come within your grasp, but not without adequate efforts.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get smitten with you on the romantic front, but it may just be a passing infatuation!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Seniors may repose full faith in you for undertaking something challenging at work. You are likely to have your way on the academic front. Your actions on the domestic front are likely to offend someone, so be mindful of it.

You may be faced with monetary problems, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Your persistence on the fitness front is likely to bring positive results soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to get an opportunity for spending an enjoyable time with a childhood crush or lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): It is a perfect time to turn your ideas into action. Some unanswered questions may face you at work and affect your decision making capacity. Don’t go beyond the essentials on the academic front, as you may end up wasting your efforts. You may need to change someone’s opinion about you, but do so in a subtle way.

Love Focus: Old haunts have lost their sheen, so take steps to discover new ones to invigorate your romance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Exchanging notes with someone after a long time will prove most enjoyable. You may eye a luxury item, but ask yourself whether you really require it. You may get irregular in your exercise routine. Travel bug may bite and make you pack your bags. A good bargain awaits you in the real estate market, so don’t let go of the opportunity.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front may harm the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Impressing folks on the family front will not be difficult, as you go all out.

If you don’t get your way the right way, there is no harm in trying other ways, but remain within the legal ambit! Bringing some order into chaotic academic front will benefit you greatly. Not getting hundred percent returns on an investment is possible. Give credit where it is due on the work front, ignoring it may show you in a bad light.

Love Focus: Cater to lover’s moods, if you want peace and harmony!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus