Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An investment done on impulse may not get you any immediate returns. Someone you have good relations with is likely to prove of immense help on the professional front. Despite misgivings, a family elder shows remarkable improvement in health. Doing up your house or property will be topmost on your mind. Good news on the academic front is likely to make students happy.

Love Focus: The day promises to be perfect for an outing with partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new partnership is set to take business to a newer height. Those not keeping well are assured of good medical care. You will get a chance to let your hair down and enjoy the day with family and friends. Don’t expect a pat on the back from superiors, despite a good showing. Those planning to sit for competitions will do well to join coaching classes.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get the kind of response you expect, so keep at it!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You earn enough to splurge, so don’t miss out on shopping today! Do something positive before you fall from the grace of superiors. Your confidence and meticulous preparation will see you through. A member of opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed in achieving the goal.

Love Focus: Helping out the one you secretly love will help you win his or her trust.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A family member is likely to join the family business or father’s profession. A healthy alternative, if adopted, will help you get into perfect shape. Some excellent opportunities may come your way on the academic front. You begin to reap the dividends of previous investments. Keeping in touch with someone close will be important.

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A balanced diet and an active life will help in getting back in shape. Getting money from a least expected source is likely. Young interns may get excellent learning experience. A scheme that you want to invest in is likely to give good returns. A family member may need his or her own space. Making all the right moves on the social front may win you the brownie points.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone arriving from abroad may set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good budgeting will find you in financial happiness. Social workers involved in NGO work will find it difficult to get funds. Home remedies will be ideal for those suffering from minor ailments. Spouse will do much to make domestic environment peaceful and tranquil. Students having a tough time with studies are likely to find an excellent guide.

Love Focus: Hectic schedule at work may not give you time to meet your lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Arrears are likely to get paid soon. Those suffering from skin problems will get relief. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. Leaving unfinished work may get you into trouble at work. Remain focussed, as opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. Despite problems you manage to retain your optimism.

Love Focus: Wedding proposal for the eligible is in the pipeline.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Follow a set routine to remain healthy. You will manage to keep stress at bay by taking up meditation or yoga. Your claims may be questioned at work, so do your homework well. Out of town relations may pay a visit and bring excitement into your life. Good professional guidance will see you improve your grades on the academic front. This seems to be your mantra and you are likely to derive immense pleasure from it.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are set to enjoy the day with gay abandon!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Mental tensions become a thing of the past. A profit making scheme may be put into action. A small beginning made by you at work is destined to bear fruit in the near future. You make the right moves in clinching a lucrative deal. You will find a friend supportive and helpful. New information on the work front may change your outlook towards your career. Pursue what your heart tells you and you will not go wrong.

Love Focus: Lavishing gifts and goodies on lover will strengthen bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Fantastic returns are foreseen for those sponsoring some event. Introducing something new in the market is likely to give good returns. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. You are likely to come into the firing line of spouse or parents for extravagance. Someone may seek your guidance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can expect the Cupid’s arrow to brighten up their lives.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An investment advice is likely to bear fruit. Growth prospects look bright for the newly employed. Working out with friends will make exercise and jogging entertaining. Those married are likely to get the full support of spouse in their endeavours. Little effort on the academic front will get you in the forefront.

Love Focus: This is the day when partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A belated repayment will not have any adverse repercussions for you. Chartered accountants and lawyers have a promising time ahead. A change in diet and regular walks will make you fit and feel good on the inside. An out of town relative arrives bearing some good news. Those pursuing higher studies are assured of good results.

Love Focus: Lover’s waning interest in you is likely to break your heart.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)