Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. This is the right time on the career front to strike, when the iron is hot. Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Immense joy and fulfillment is foreseen on the family front. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. Read More

Love Focus: You can feel a bit miffed at spouse’s unwarranted attention towards someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. Some of you can get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. You are likely to hit it off with a new workplace colleague. Good news is in store for the earning member of the family. A piece of property may be given out on rent. Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: There is someone who genuinely loves you in the romantic sort of a way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work. Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. If financial independence is what you seek, this is what you are going to get soon. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. Read More

Love Focus: This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work.

Lucky Number: 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. You may not be able to justify delay in not meeting the deadline at work. A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one. This is a good day to utilize your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: Chances of finding a soul mate look bright for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will have enough to buy a thing that is expensive. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Don’t become hasty in planning a trip as it can pose problems. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some of you can experience the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to be lauded by those who matter. Differences on the marital front can take an ugly turn for some. Read More

Love Focus: Differences on the marital front can take an ugly turn for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. Those into real estate can strike it rich. Some of you may feel unnecessary pressure being mounted upon you at work. Much love and caring is likely to be received from the family. An excursion will be a good idea today. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things start looking brighter on the financial front. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. Adding to your skills is likely and will prove an asset on the professional front. You desire to meet your near and dear ones may be fulfilled soon. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Read More

Love Focus: Newlyweds may make efforts to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An increase in earning is indicated for professionals. You will find yourself in the best of health. You can plan your expenditure, but things may not go as per plans. You are likely to get full support of the family in whatever you are presently involved in. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your attempts to rejuvenate your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially the day proves most profitable. Work on a project is likely to pick up speed through your efforts. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. Harmony on the domestic front is assured. Read More

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to get serious about settling down.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Speculation and stocks can give good returns. Slacking on the health front can delay getting back in shape. Professional interests will be well taken care of through your own efforts. Correct advice from someone on the family front will help resolve a conflict in your mind. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may not feel too romantically inclined today, so keep an alibi ready to avoid lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Businesspersons and retail store owners will manage to attract more clientele. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. There is someone in the family who may not see eye to eye with you. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Read More

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red