Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus born person, you simply admire and get yourself lost in the astoundingly beautiful and finer things that life has to offer you. Being represented by the sign of a bull, connecting to mother earth comes as your innate quality and this also makes you somewhat prone to anger for even the slightest disappointing moments in life. You are generous but at times can be so self concerned that you ignore the needs and wants of other people around you. Today, it is time to make sense and connect with the inner as well as the outer side reality of this life. Be manipulative and don’t panic at small issues. Rest assured for a nice day all in all. All you need to have is a positive spirit to start the day/

Taurus Finance Today

It is an important day if you are thinking to make some good property investment. Understand the market trend and make the right decision, it shall turn out in your favor in the future.

Taurus Family Today

There will be an ecstatic sense of peace and calm in your family and home front. All your family members will be feeling exuberant in the company of each other. Spend some good family time together.

Taurus Career Today

There can be so much to achieve in your work place today that can make you feel heavily occupied and irritated. But keeping your calm and staying patient is the key mantra for today and you shall practice it.

Taurus Health Today

You shall keep yourself active and fresh throughout the day. Your energy levels are right on point and you are feeling good in your body. Keep practicing yoga.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may stay late in office and busy in your work commitment today and this can create an issue between you and your spouse or partner. Things can get better with the right communication.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Light Gray

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026