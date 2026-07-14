Amarnath Yatra embodies India’s civilisational legacy

A spiritual journey is the only real miracle there is. Every year, as lakhs of devotees begin the arduous climb to the holy cave of Baba Barfani, the nation witnesses a tradition that has continued unbroken for centuries. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is one of the country’s most celebrated pilgrimages and enduring civilisational traditions. Its significance extends well beyond the destination because the journey itself is a search for purpose that transforms hardship into prayer and perseverance into worship. A great alchemy is born, and each and every moment turns divine. This is precisely why the yatra has retained its relevance and reverence across generations. It is a journey of togetherness, where pilgrims freely share their possessions, wisdom, prayers, love, and joy with one another. (PTI)

It offers a rare lesson in patience, devotion, reflection, endurance, and inner strength. It is a journey of togetherness, where pilgrims freely share their possessions, wisdom, prayers, love, and joy with one another.

For centuries, the pilgrimage has been supported by the common man of Jammu and Kashmir. Local residents, many belonging to different faiths, have traditionally welcomed pilgrims, offered assistance, and contributed to the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Their participation reflects a long-standing culture of coexistence. Volunteers, civil society organisations, local communities, and government agencies work together to ensure that every devotee completes the journey safely and with dignity. These moments reaffirm the eternal truth that India’s greatest strength is its power to bring people together, transcending differences.

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The pilgrimage also sends a message that darshan at holy cave is not only about individual salvation but it is equally about collective responsibility and shared humanity. The yatra also breathes new life into the local economy.

Another defining feature is its extraordinary diversity. Pilgrims arrive from every corner of the country. Along the challenging mountain trek, differences dissolve into a shared identity shaped by devotion and common purpose.

In recent years, the scale and management of the yatra have undergone a transformation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, sustained investments in infrastructure have significantly improved the pilgrimage experience. Better roads, expanded accommodation, enhanced health care facilities, improved telecommunications, reliable electricity, and strengthened logistical support have made the journey safer and more accessible, even in one of India’s most challenging terrains.

The growing numbers of devotees also reflect this progress. Over the past three years, the pilgrimage has recorded an average annual participation of approximately 4.57 lakh pilgrims, one-fourth higher than its long-term average.

A significant administrative achievement underpins these numbers: RFID-based tracking systems now help ensure pilgrim safety. Grid electricity has reached stretches of the Baltal route up to the holy cave and onward to Panchatarni, improving visibility and security. Advanced surveillance systems have modernised pilgrimage management. Equally important has been the expansion of facilities at transit camps in Chanderkot, Baltal, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, and Nunwan. The establishment of an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) and improved disaster preparedness mechanisms shows technology and efficient governance can complement religious tourism while ensuring public safety.

Considerable effort has also been made to preserve the sanctity of the holy shrine, protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, and maintain the cultural identity of the pilgrimage. In his message to this year’s pilgrims, PM Modi urged devotees to embrace five key pledges, including responsible waste management and biodiversity conservation. The Prithvi Sukta in the Atharva Veda comprises a hymn of 63 verses devoted to the Earth. It conveys eco-friendly wisdom, offering insights into the treasures of our planet and guiding their use and management in a sustainable way. The yatra imparts the wisdom of the Sukta.

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However, the success of these initiative rests on collective effort. The administration, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the Army, Jammu Kashmir Police, security forces, health care workers, volunteers, civil society organisations, other departments and local communities have demonstrated that cooperation remains our most valuable resource during the yatra. The yatra ultimately teaches perseverance in the face of adversity, respect amid diversity, service before self, and responsibility towards nature. It reminds us that our civilisational strength has always rested on its ability to combine spirituality with social harmony, tradition with progress, and faith with compassion. Preserving these values is our collective responsibility.

(Manoj Sinha is the lieutenant- governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The views expressed are personal.)