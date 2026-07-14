Mbappe, Yamal and a midfield contest that could set them free

But Spain will throw up a different challenge to France. If the French have a clear advantage in attack, the midfield is where Luis de la Fuente’s team makes its stand.

Olise’s creative touch has been in the spotlight this tournament and when he moves, so does France. With Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe scoring goals for fun, the delivery to them has to be spot on and the Bayern Munich star has been more than up to the challenge.

After the Euro 2024 loss, Didier Deschamps gradually moved away from the 4-3-3 formation to the 4-2-3-1 that we now see employed at the World Cup. The key to the more attack-minded formation working is Michael Olise, who is more comfortable speaking English than French but that hasn’t prevented his sync with the team from being top notch.

Spain have won their two most recent competitive clashes against France. A 2-1 win in the Euro 2024 semi-final, followed by a 5-4 win in the 2024/25 Nations League semi-final. Important wins for the La Roja but also results that forced France into a rethink.

So, when these two giants of modern football clash, something’s got to give. And what is that something? It is obviously neither the offence nor the defence but the midfield. Between the attack and the defence is the crucial link, control that and you’ll control the game.

No side has had more shots on target (47) or scored more goals (16) at the 2026 World Cup than France.

No side has conceded fewer shots on target (7) or fewer goals (1) at the 2026 World Cup than Spain.

Two statistics highlight why the France versus Spain semi-final of the 2026 World Cup is likely to be remembered as a classic.

Olise roams the field but the solid duo of Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone (or Aurelien Tchouameni, if he’s fit) clears up the loose balls and brings calm to the proceedings.

Against Spain, they will be called in to disrupt things over and over again. The Spanish midfield is led by Rodri but Alex Baena and Fabian Ruiz are just as competent. Dani Olmo, up front, can also act as a distributor, and their technical skills mean that even gaining possession can prove quite the chore.

According to statistics put out by FIFA, Spain have strung together 4075 passes in the tournament already, with a passing accuracy of 91 percent. France, on the other hand, have 3369 passes to their credit with an accuracy of 90.

The truly telling statistic though is this: Spain win the ball back 11.57 seconds after losing it, on average. They give the opposition little time on the ball and that clearly impacts how teams launch attacks against them.

“France will probably be our toughest test,” said the 30-year-old Rodri. “We’re highly motivated and determined to win the tie. We have to play to our strengths. France are a great side, but so are we.”

This confidence is key against France, a team that has stood out all tournament. The fluency of their play, their style, their goals—have all lent an imperious air to them.

France skipper Mbappe, for one, isn’t about to talk down his team.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a mission, but we all know we can only relax if we win it. We can’t let our guard down until then. We still have a lot to prove if we want to be recognised as an ‘invincible team’,” said Mbappe.

Perhaps the match itself will gain a new dimension on the field. Lamine Yamal hasn’t been at his best, but players like him live for moments such as these and he could be a gamechanger Spain need.

France, though, are focusing on more than just him.

“Spain is an exceptional nation with a lot of individuality,” said defender Ibrahim Konate. “But the goal is not to focus on one particular player. It is the entire team that can hurt. It’s not just Lamine, it’s everyone.”

Spain are unbeaten in a team record 36 consecutive matches. Equalling Italy’s record of 37, set between 2018 and 2021, will require them to beat France and this battle of contrasts makes the match such a tantalising prospect.

“Ever since the tournament got under way, many people have been hoping for this match,” said Yamal. “For me, these are the two best teams at this World Cup. We’re not afraid. If anyone can beat France, it’s us.”

Perhaps Spain forced France to change and now will be the time to see whether those changes that have worked against the rest of the world click against the protagonist too. A familiar foe that backs its style just might bring out the best in a team that has evolved to a frightening degree.