Scorpio Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Hey dear Scorpio born, what we best love about your vibe and aura is that you are truly a genuine person and can’t keep any malice in your heart for a long time. On the contrary, you can be secretive, mysterious and being resentful but all of this happens only in result of you and your trust getting brutally ditched and played with. However, today you shall not worry about any of this, as it going to be wonderful day for you with everything going in your favor and as per your planning. You can also expect some praise from your parents on your recent accomplishments in career or academics.

Scorpio Finance Today

It is going to be a money-making day for you. Don’t be surprised if you get a chance to win some unexpected amount of money in form of some coupons or gifts. But don’t turn greedy and stay happy with what you have.

Scorpio Family Today

Your parents might have a feeling of pride for you today and they may show it in front of some relatives or close family members. You might get all the love and affection from your family members which you were longing.

Scorpio Career Today

The day in your office or work place might go well and as per your routine planning. However you will have to work a little more hard in order to accomplish an important and crucial task at office.

Scorpio Health Today

Dieting without exercising is not going to bring in the desired results. You shall also give some time to your fitness regime and stay true to your work out, irrespective of your heavy schedule.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Feel blessed and grateful as you have got a caring and understanding partner or spouse. But as known, one shall not take anything for granted and therefore you should also do something romantic in return today.



Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026