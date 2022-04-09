Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. An uneventful day is foreseen on the work front. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. You are likely to excel on the academic front. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A raise is on the cards for the privately employed. Your guidance in something important may be sought at work. Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud. You can remain in wonderment at your good fortune today!

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Things look encouraging on the professional front. You may start something on the fitness front. You are destined to lose much in betting or speculation. A common venue may be planned for a family get together. A journey is on the cards. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some. A short break from the routine will help you unwind.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A business venture shows all signs of being a success. Take steps to curb wasteful expenditure. Your actions are likely to please spouse or a family elder. Someone coming to your aid will appear a godsend and boost your morale. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal. On the work front, you are likely to exceed your own expectations! For some, the chemistry may be missing on meeting lover after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Luck favours you on the professional front. Health of those unwell is set to improve. Don’t let a minor cash crunch spoil your plans. You may find yourself at the receiving end in a family squabble. Don’t take any property decisions today. Those studying will find their focus returning. A change of scene promises to refresh and rejuvenate you.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Balancing work and social front will not pose much problem. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. A difference of opinion can crop up on the family front and create differences. Preferential treatment on the academic front is likely to be enjoyed by some pursuing studies. There is much happening in your personal life.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Acting on the suggestions of others will prove advantageous at work. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Advice of a family elder will prove most helpful in sorting out an issue. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. Something new may be procured for the house.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Splurging on friends cannot be ruled out for some. You may not be in the mood for work today, duet to certain other attractions. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. A family youngster may prove a big help for you. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well wishers.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Paperwork for a loan is likely to be completed. You will easily counter someone opposing your ideas at work. You are likely to participate in a family event. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. Clearing a tough competition is possible for those trying to gain admission to a prestigious institution.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you will choose to exercise economy. Workplace competition and rivalry may take its toll, so take things easy for a change! You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. You can expect spouse or a family elder to provide you full support. An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to some.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A project may require additional finances to become viable. Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron