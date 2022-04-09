Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

This is a normal day that may bring excellent opportunities to make a mark on the professional front. This is your time to shine and show your real potential. Your self-confidence may allow you to take whatever it needs to reach on the top positions. Some may decide to complete the pending stuff rather than taking new projects. You may find the day suitable to open up to your partner or spouse emotionally. Be sure to keep in touch with your old clients in order to grow your business. It is important to set aside some time for family members.

Some may spend time in self-care and exploring new places. Enjoy your trip to the fullest, so that you may feel refresh. Some may prefer taking break from family drama.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. It is important to learn profit-loss management in order to run your new business effectively. Financial planning is important at this point of time.

Taurus Family Today

Taurus, you are a family person and your life revolve around your loved ones. This is the day to spend well-deserved time with spouse and kids. This is the right time to connect with your cousins or old friends.

Taurus Career Today

Positive energy of the day is critical and this day is suitable for revising your career goals and think big. Some may think about revamping their business website or updating their portfolio. Focus and consistent efforts may impact your professional life positively.

Taurus Health Today

Some may find it hard to manage time for hobbies and interests. You need a good rest to feel refreshed.

Taurus Love Life Today

Whether you are single or in relationship, you may seek some sort of excitement in order to enjoy the time to the fullest.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026