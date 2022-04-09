Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day may bring mixed results. You should follow your intuitions if it is about your love life. Those who have been working hard to get rid of extra calories, they are going to achieve their fitness goals. Do your research and ask questions before making any financial decision today. Everything seems in sync, but there may be some conflicts between family members.

A leisure trip may bring peace of mind and make you feel refreshed. It is all about trying things that make you happy, so keep doing something new to revitalize yourself.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below!

Libra Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may get cash flow in from least expected source. Your past investments may reap rewards for you. It is important to focus on your savings and sources to multiply your income.

Libra Family Today

This is not a suitable day on the family front. Prioritize self-care and self-love. Those who have been carrying extra stress lately, they need to take a break from family drama. Nothing complicated is foreseen, so fret not.

Libra Career Today

Day seems to be excellent and everything may work in your favor today. Those who believe in smart work, they may get rewarded for their smart approach to complete a project before deadline.

Libra Health Today

You may have a good day filled with positivity and good vibes. Some may get motivation to follow their passion. There is a lot to learn to keep your mind and body in pretty good shape, so keep listening to wellness and fitness experts.

Libra Love Life Today

Favorable stars bring positive vibes that may elevate your mood and mind. It is important to move towards joy and optimism to make things a bit more exciting in your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

