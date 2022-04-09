Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 9

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems excellent, so try to do what is important today. Some developments are foreseen on the professional front that may include collaboration, shared resources, mergers, investors and professional connections. You may want to expand your business. everything seems good, but you should take care of your health and personal relationship.

As far as it is about your love life, remember this is a give and take thing. You should be available for your partner when he or she is in need. Some may be concerned about their finances and they learn more about financial planning or management. Day is suitable to spend with kids and spouse and enjoy recreational activities.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may think about expanding your business and use your savings. There is nothing wrong in helping friends in need, you may lend money to someone.

Leo Family Today

This is a wonderful day on the family front. It is all about moments of laughter, celebration and showing care and concern. Arrival of someone at home may keep home front cheerful and jolly. Day is all about listening to your kids and spouse and know about their needs.

Leo Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. Your focus may shift towards your personal and professional growth. You may get motivation to handle things on your own on at work.

Leo Health Today

Healthwise, this is not a suitable day. You may seek adventure in order to feel right. Some may clean their office or home in order to organize things in well manner.

Leo Love Life Today

Your partner may seem moodier and make things harder for you. Quarrel with your partner is indicated, so be calm in order to avoid messy argument or hard time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

