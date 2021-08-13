Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Forecast for 13th Aug 2021

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Heavy expenditure incurred in a party or function will compel you to tighten your belt now. Take care of a lifestyle disease. Don’t get provoked, even if someone offends you today. You will get the chance to do the things your way on the work front without interference from others. Keenness to help someone who you feel is not capable of doing a task alone will get you the laurels.

Love Focus: Lover appears to be over demanding.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

You are likely to come into big money through a deal. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit. You may plan a vacation. It will be difficult for even your rivals to ignore your contribution on the professional front.

There are times you wished you were at some other place and doing your own thing. You can, if you wish, change your present environment. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students.

Love Focus: Those in love may take an oath to remain together.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Professionals on an expansion spree will find the resources to implement their plans. Help required on the domestic front will be forthcoming. On the academic front, you may be adjudged the best in your field. You may crave to meet someone on the social front you had not met in a long time.

A change is in the offing and you will simply love it! A good price can be expected for a piece of property, if sold. Those in business are likely to earn well through a profitable venture.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Something that needs to be done on the domestic front may cause inconvenience, but what has to be done, has to be done! A journey may be postponed to some other day. Property through inheritance is possible.

You will be able to reap rich dividends in an overseas investment. Things look up in your work sphere, as you take steps to make yourself more useful. Health remains excellent, as you eat right and exercise.

Love Focus: Someone may take you around on a pleasure trip.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

A family reunion is on the cards and may turn out to be a trip down the memory lane. Something executed at work may require more thoroughness.

You are in the fray for something that you are very keen on. A gift or inheritance will get your coffers brimming on the financial front. You are likely to pick your fruits of labour on the fitness front by attaining total fitness.

Love Focus: A budding romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Decisions taken by you on the work front will prove to be on the dot. Someone with a large heart is likely to help you out monetarily. Those unwell may hit the road to full recovery soon. This is the time of total enjoyment, so go ahead and have a no-holds-bar fun! You will find a perfect match for someone eligible in the family on the marriage front.

Love Focus: Meeting with lover will be most enjoyable today.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Some frustration cannot be ruled out for the eligible in the marriage market. Check the health of your vehicle before planning a long journey. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. You will be satisfied by your level of preparation on the academic front. Some of you can pass through a tight financial situation. Professionally, you will simply be brilliant! Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Someone in the family is likely to test your patience, but please don’t lose it! Too much travel may get on the nerves of some, but things promise to ease soon. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket.

Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase. You are likely to create a niche for yourself on the professional front. Following your peers on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health.

Love Focus: There is much in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Something conducted by you at work is likely to get thumping reviews. Chores on the domestic front can keep you occupied. You may start thinking in terms of property. Good planning will help you achieve much on the academic front.

Strong financial front will make you think on the lines of a big investment. Health supplements are likely to help you attain the desired figure and physique.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a confused state of mind regarding a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Peace prevails on the home front. Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. Those who have applied for a home loan will manage to complete the paper work. New avenues of earning will help secure the financial front. You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same.

Love Focus: Lover’s persuasive ways may spoil your romantic mood.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

A healthy option promises to lead you to perfect fitness. Someone’s arrival promises to bring much excitement on the family front. Investing in a scheme may prove to be a bad call. Honing your managerial skills now is likely to stand you in good stead in the future. You are likely to play to the gallery and manage to impress those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may begin going steady with someone you have fallen in love with.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

A short vacation is likely to refresh your mind. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Curb the habit of leaving things midway at work.

You may have to take the right channel to approach someone influential for a favour, so keep an open mind. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus