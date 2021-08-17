Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 17

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

You may find grass greener on the other side of the fence on the professional front, but don’t take any hasty decisions. There is no shame in taking someone’s advice for a personal matter. You may need to check someone close going astray, but do it in subtle manner. Getting rid of negativity vitiating your mind may be easier said than done. Some relief is foreseen for those under debt.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to experience total bliss.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Calm prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. Your grand designs for your home makeover can affect your bank balance. Don’t get emotionally swayed by a scheming person and give in to his or her demands. Don’t be too harsh on yourself on the physical front, as it can become counterproductive. It will be a satisfying day on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

There is a good chance of getting what you had been waiting for long. You are likely to become ultra efficient and get down to bettering your environment. Professional front will be most satisfying, as things run smoothly. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. Not being regular in workouts may start showing on your body.

Love Focus: A lot of pressure can be put on some for marriage.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Going for soft options on the career front is not advised at this juncture. You are likely to resolve to do good to one and all. This will be an immense source of satisfaction and fulfillment. Your helpful nature at work will be highly appreciated. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. Avoid taking any major property related decision today. Things appear favourable on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Money will not be a problem and you will have enough to splurge upon yourself. You are likely to burn the bridges by a few wrong professional moves, if you are not careful. Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. Your opinion will matter on the family front. A long journey should better be avoided. Frustration and discontentment that faced you on the academic front is set to disappear.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Horizon looks bright for those in travel and hospitality business. Enhancement in salary or previous arrears will boost your finances. Wayside food is best avoided. Taking the family out for a spin will be fun. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. A suitable place to reside is likely to be shortlisted by some. Favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is no future in a childhood romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You are destined to get what your heart desires today. Good earning will help boost your quality of life. Good news awaits some on the career front. An achievement is indicated on the academic front. You remain fit and energetic. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack. Getting full support of someone close is possible on the social front.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Bouncing back with on the professional front is indicated. Taking the bull by the horns is what will catapult your reputation sky high. Prosperity is assured for those involved in trade and business. Those interacting more than usual with others can expect to develop good contacts. Praise may be expected on the academic front. Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again.

Love Focus: Don’t allow the flames of passion to die down, especially today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

An understanding with someone will make your job easy. You may feel the undercurrents of a silent revolution brewing against you from someone close. Don’t keep double standards as this can affect your reputation adversely. Be prudent in giving frank opinion, as you are liable to hurt someone. Only by listening to those who care will you be able to enjoy a harmonious existence.

Love Focus: It may prove difficult to appease lover today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

It will be best to keep people guessing at work, if you don’t want any outside interference in your task. You will be able to break the ice with someone not communicating well with you. Dull routine is likely to prompt you for a change of scene. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors. Hobbies and enjoyable pastimes will make the day interesting.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

This is the time to get into action and make your mark. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. Winning over the hearts of those around you is your major concern and you will manage it very well. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Don’t neglect your health. Pending tasks will not let you relax at work. Social front may soon become a happening place.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

There seems to be getting the news that you so eagerly await. Opening up your heart for complaining against someone will prove counterproductive. You will have to get out of the mess of your own creation yourself. A change on the professional front can prove advantageous for you. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown