Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 20, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Alternative medicine will come in handy in curing an ailment. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Government employees will succeed in securing a posting of their choice. Rude behavior of someone on the home front can make you see red. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: Romantically, the day promises bliss, even if you start out fighting!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Purchasing a new vehicle is possible. Success at work is assured, but you will need to build on it. Good advice on the health front will lead you to perfect fitness. You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. You can enjoy a drive out to the countryside. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship can experience rough weather.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. A good break may land some a well paying job. A permanent solution for an ailment may be opted by some. Those not in town will soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Major differences with lover are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health will be maintained. Profits accrue through wise investments. An expected raise or bonus is likely to be received. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. You will find things moving favourably on the professional front. Health tips will come in handy for those seeking physical fitness. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms as you manage to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. You are likely to remain mentally preoccupied today. Earnings are set to rise, as you attempt to double your efforts on the business front. Bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for sometime is likely to grow into a flame.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. Some of you may awaken to the benefits of eating right. You can take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect spending a fulfilling time together with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those suffering from health problems will find their condition improving. Wanderlust may get the better of you. Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Your domineering nature may put a strain on your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Prospects for entrepreneurs are likely to increase. A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment. A chance to profit from a deal may show the signs of fizzling out. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. A sale of property may get good response.

Love Focus: Love life becomes many shades better with your initiative, so keep it up and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. Bringing changes in lifestyle is likely to earn you better health. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Current residence is likely to be renovated.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to do something exceptional on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. A decision at work will prove favourable in boosting your career. Someone may be after you to improve your figure and health. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Travelling north will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Those in love may begin making some long-term plans.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. Professional front seems promising for those out to impress superiors. Sedentary life and inactivity may take its toll on your health. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone who is dear to you. You gel well with a new acquaintance.

Love Focus: Being mentally preoccupied, you may not be able to give your all on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

