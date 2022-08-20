Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Love will favour you

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Today would be a good day to start investing in stocks or to boost your current holdings if you were considering doing so. Just make sure your judgments are well-informed before you take significant financial risks. Be careful not to engage in family disputes. These disputes are frequent. If you see a family member acting out, keep your distance and be kind to them. Even if you believe you are being treated unfairly, you should not let this issue spiral out of control. Instead, keep your focus on your ultimate objectives. Complete your pending work today to avoid a heavy workload in the coming days. Those who have been experiencing digestive issues may notice that their symptoms go away and that they are feeling better once again. You'll see the results of your labor in the future if you keep your attention on your partner or the person you want to be with. Consider your partner's positive attributes. Give them some time, and take pleasure in their company.

Virgo Finance Today Today can need you to make a significant financial choice. Making the appropriate choice quickly would give you the upper hand. Be careful to listen to your advisors if they have any helpful advice.

Virgo Family Today Today is indicative of familial disputes. There may be minor fights and disagreements inside the family. When managing such situations, you should use extreme caution in choosing your words and tact.

Virgo Career Today You might argue pointlessly with someone. This is definitely not what you should do at workplace. Try your hardest to avoid getting into this argument because you might say something you'll later regret. Any form of confrontation now would be devastating.

Virgo Health Today Your stress level has decreased significantly, which will bring you a lot of relief. You're really starting to see the benefits of a balanced diet, some downtime, and some modest exercise.

Virgo Love Life Today You feel a little romantic today and want to enjoy yourself more. You may want to grow your intimacy with your special someone. Since this is a day when your romantic life could blossom, feel free to do so. Whatever you do out of love will benefit you in a variety of unexpected ways.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

