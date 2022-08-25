Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Money invested in a scheme may not give the expected returns. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Expect romance to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Work front remains cool, enabling you to complete your tasks undisturbed. Not being regular in workouts may start showing on your body. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your friendship. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Weather on the romantic front may turn rough, so remain cautious.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder may upset you. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Students will do their parents proud by performing well in extra-curricular activities.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears promising.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. You seem to be in mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love may find meeting lover on the sly a difficult proposition.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money comes to you from an unexpected source. A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. Mental stress will become a thing of the past. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it.

Love Focus: There are chances of getting disheartened on the love front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. You may need to hone your professional skills to catch up with the current times. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. Your sympathetic ear to someone who is upset will act as balm to his or her soul. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! Good networking will get you places, so get down to refreshing your contacts! Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Travelling with family on a vacation is on the cards. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. Going someplace far will help you unwind. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in. You will resolve to maintain a positive mental outlook come what may.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Accompanying someone for an out of town trip cannot be ruled out. You are likely to fare well on the professional or academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn into pure bliss.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. You may not be at your chirpy best today due to your busy commitments. You are likely to opt for health foods. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises.

Love Focus: Romantically, this is a lucky day for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favor. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. A long journey is in store for some. You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front. A much-anticipated function is likely to prove most entertaining.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your over-insistence on something can put off lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON