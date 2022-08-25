Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Keep your sceptic mood aside

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives can look forward to a wonderful day. A burst of creativity and social energy would make it easy to take a work project to the next level. Allowing people to feel the fragrance of your personality would be in your interest. If you have plans, it’s time to set your intentions and get organized. Good things can happen when you reach out and connect on the professional front. A negative frame of mind today can affect your finances, so set your scepticism aside. Despite your busy schedule, you will be able to shoulder all your domestic responsibilities easily. Commuting problems will need to be resolved to avoid getting inconvenienced. Plan your trip well today to avoid extra travel or double trips. Be careful as your long-term investment plans in property can run into some legal trouble. Your rented accommodation might be disputed. So, check all aspects before moving in. You find yourself devoting much time to personal development.

Scorpio Finance Today Pending payment may take some time to materialize so make alternative arrangements for pressing bills and dues. Scorpio natives will need to tighten their belt on the financial front, as a cash crunch seems imminent.

Scorpio Family Today Your co-operative and gentle nature is likely to encourage family members to set aside differences and restore harmony in family ties. You may have to accompany your loved ones on an impromptu pilgrimage; go with an open mind to soak in the spiritual bliss.

Scorpio Career Today An ability to take quick decisions is likely to come in handy on the professional front. Your passion to excel is likely to enhance career prospects and take you close top hierarchy in your organization. Diversification plans are likely to bring success at work for Scorpio natives.

Scorpio Health Today Health brings joy to feeling charged with vitality, vigour and confidence. Making time for your hobbies will help your mind feel fresh and energetic. Include superfoods in your diet to ramp up your energy levels.

Scorpio Love Life Today You are likely to find someone, who fits within your imagination to enjoy the romantic company. A glimpse of your dream person would make your heart beat out of control. Those keen to tie the knot may get the full support of their family and friends.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

