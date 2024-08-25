Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your love for nature will likely motivate you to go for long walks. The festival spirit is certain to have you under its sway today! Your reputation on the social front is likely to be enhanced.

Love Focus: The lover may complain of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Health-wise, you may feel at the top of the world. Exceeding the budget to buy a luxury item may upset your financial apple cart. Brace yourself for an exciting time with your family. You can plan an out-of-town trip to meet a relative or friend. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious-minded. Support from an unexpected quarter will prove to be of great help.

Love Focus: Space is what you may require on the romantic front, so tactfully avoid lover!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. Budgeting can go awry due to impulsive buying. Homemakers are likely to channel their energy into accomplishing something big. Travelers will experience a smooth journey. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of others! You will feel happy for someone achieving something big. Being contented with your lot will help in attaining peace of mind.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of a lover today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Eating right will keep your system in fine fettle. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A function or a show can bring you into the limelight. Giving a helping hand to someone in need will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: You will likely cherish your moments with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. A new idea on the home front looks promising but needs to be given shape. A trip with a friend may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. Those craving companionship will succeed in seeking a potential mate. Your kind and helpful nature is likely to add to your popularity.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. A financial boon is expected and may bring you big money. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. A piece of good news is likely to warm your heart and keep you aglow today. Happy memories will keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: Love is likely to capture your heart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Your philanthropic nature is likely to help the needy today. A lot of socializing is in store for you and you will love every moment of it! A changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Overspending is possible for some shopaholics during the festival season. The family appears supportive today and chips in with a helping hand. An important result awaited by some will turn out positive.

Love Focus: Today, you will likely enjoy peace and solitude with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

This is the right time for getting back in shape. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Things that were going wrong for some time, start to improve.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may have no takers and add to your frustrations.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Someone close will provide emotional support. You will need to reign in your impulsiveness as it can upset people who matter.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Brown

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. A guest can become a pest, so chalk out the strategy beforehand! It is best not to follow the advice of experts blindly.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Problems are foreseen for those traveling long distances by road. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. Your social standing is set to get a boost.

Love Focus: You may feel like spending time with a loved one today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! A shopping spree may prove heavy on the pocket. Your own efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. You don’t need to share personal information with those who simply serve you. Some of you are likely to acquire a new skill.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow