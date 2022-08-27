Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Professionals can expect a tiring day, where not much is achieved. Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students.

Love Focus: Desire you had been harboring for meeting lover is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. A good day is foreseen for professionals. Health wise, you are likely to feel fit and energetic! A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front promise to bring you immense pleasure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Careful investments will soon start giving rich dividends. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit. Homemakers may crave for a change and plan a vacation. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. Difficulties encountered on the academic front will be overcome.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Things brighten on the financial front. Some of you can face unexpected competition at work. Your exercise regimen will ensure that you remain fit and energetic. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front. You may find yourself in a contemplative mood today.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A scheme you have invested in is likely to give good returns. It is important to remain focussed in whatever you are doing. Despite your own apprehensions, you will continue to enjoy good health. You may not be able to take time out for the family today. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. You will be able to realise your aspirations on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your efforts will bear fruits on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you will manage to pay the last instalment of a loan. You are likely to feel comfortable in a set routine. A work-related issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. A trip out of town may be on the cards for some. Academically, some of you are set to fare well. Social front appears lively today.

Love Focus: Excitement is in store for those in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. Bidding adieu to a recurring health problem is possible for some. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Romance threatens to lose its charm for you, if you don’t do something about it fast.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial crunch can cramp your lifestyle. Those in show business are likely to take the centre stage. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A new idea on the home front looks promising, but needs to be given shape. Developments on the academic front will be most heartening. You will manage to keep your impulsive nature in check.

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Those into side business will find the day profitable. Home remedies work like magic in curing a minor ailment. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Stars for travel look bright and you may go ahead with your plans. You will manage to get rid of people who don't support your ideas.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. A good break is indicated for those looking for a job. For some, health may take priority over other things. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Your focus may waver on the academic front and get you into all sorts of problems.

Love Focus: A background check of current lover may become important.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. Your efforts towards maintaining good health will be richly rewarded. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove fatiguing. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Day augurs well for those running their own business. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

