Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 27, 2022: A promising day for you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today may be a promising day for you Aquarius to earn profits in real estate and financial transactions. You may gain wherever you invest, so you may face no worries on the financial front. You may enjoy this unrestricted inflow of money with your family. You may plan an exciting vacation overseas. This may strengthen your relations as you may be able to spend enough time with them. At workplace, it may be a smooth day where you may complete all your tasks on time along with maintaining the quality of work. Good health may keep you charged and you may not miss on any of the given tasks. You may carry on with your regular exercise and jogging.

Aquarius Finance Today Your expertise and experience may enable you earn huge margins in a deal. You may enjoy this day to the fullest as there may be no restriction on finances. You may plan to buy a new property or office space.

Aquarius Family Today An exciting day Aquarius when you may plan a special outing with your family. You may feel good about taking care of everyone in the family. A family youngster may bring laurels and there may be celebration all around.

Aquarius Career Today Today may be a usual day at work. You may like to share your opinion on a trivial matter but you may not receive due response. This may weaken your confidence but you may handle it wisely. You may feel much secured by the end of the day.

Aquarius Health Today You may have complete mental and physical peace. It may be good if you avoid excessive eating. This may help you to maintain sound health. Take rest and try to seek a balance between responsibilities and self-care.

Aquarius Love Life Today Today, you may enjoy the ecstasies of love with your partner. You may feel a complete change in life and may find everything to be blooming with love. You may take your partner on a date and make the entire experience a private affair.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

