Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 27, 2022: A peaceful day at home

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Your financial situation may be stable. You may have ample of funds to enjoy the day peacefully. You may invest only after carefully looking at any offer. Your family may provide you excellent support and there may be happiness. Because of this mental peace, you may perform very well at work. Your efforts may be appreciated and you may meet the expectations of your seniors. Dear Taurus, your polite, trustworthy, and painstaking nature may help you in your work life. With regards to health, there may not be any issues. You may join a fitness group in the nearby society and may make morning walk a strict regime. Your partner may also support you in this fitness journey. There may be some wonderful and exciting moments with the partner.

Taurus Finance Today You may have faith in your analysis and may make investments accordingly. You may not take any monetary risks. You may avoid any delay in work and may be careful in making transactions.

Taurus Family Today You may have a peaceful day at home. You may listen to the advice of your friends and relatives. You may take your parents on a religious trip. Family issues, if any, may get resolved amicably.

Taurus Career Today You may be full of energy and you may utilize this energy to complete all tasks at work. This may make you happy and satisfied. You may be optimistic to fulfil your desires with the help of hard work.

Taurus Health Today You may feel healthy and active. Your emphasis may be on exercise and healthy interaction with others. You may have to travel today, enjoy the trip, just take care of your diet. Do not eat anything and everything while you are out.

Taurus Love Life Today You may take care of your beloved’s happiness. You may get closer to her/his family. There may be an increase in compatibility and mutual love. Your future plans may not be an obstruction to your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

