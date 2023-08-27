All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27, 2023(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monetary gains are indicated in speculation. You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. You can waste your productive hours in helping out someone at work. Improvements on the home front are likely and keep you busy. You can be tasked to organise an outing for friends and relations. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. You will maintain good health by following a regular routine. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. You will manage to convince those around to support your ideas on the home front. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Some more hard work is required on the academic font by those aiming for higher studies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: This is a good time to enjoy exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. On the academic front, you may need to do something about your own shortcomings.

Love Focus: Window shopping with lover will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. A new health fad may need some adjustments, before it gives positive results on the health front. You can embark on a money-making venture with a close associate. Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. Heeding the advice of a well-wisher on the health front is likely to find you fit and energetic. Professionally you won’t have much to worry about. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. A new exercise regime and modern techniques will help you in coming back in shape. Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Friends or relations may drop in at your place. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chances look bright for you to win a bet. Irregular workouts may tell upon your health. You can be pitted in a field you are unfamiliar with, but will give a good account of yourself. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Someone may complain against you on the academic front and get you in a spot.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may work towards a fitter you. A financial advice from someone close is likely to help you. If you keep your timing right, it will be difficult to miss a good opportunity. You may organise a get together at your place in honour of a guest from another city. Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavourable. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. You may find a better avenue, where your ideas get appreciated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love beckons the lonely hearts and may lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will not only start a new diet regime, but also continue it. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. You will need a push to get going in a professional venture and that push will be forthcoming. You manage to put the agitated mind of a family member at ease by your soothing words. Planning an out-of-town journey is on the cards.

Love Focus: A passionate evening can be expected by those separated for a long.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Fresh country air and an unencumbered mind will make stress disappear. A service hired from outside may prove more expensive than you had anticipated. Don’t let anyone dampen your spirits for taking up a challenge. Those travelling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Things will rock on the romantic front, so plan something special.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your willpower will make you adhere to the fitness plan with positive results. Difficulties on the financial front may multiply. The ambition you harbor will only get realised through good networking. An annoying relative or friend may drop in unannounced and waste your time. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice in the fact that they will be able to find their soul mate.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Curb your envious nature to achieve total peace of mind. A dip in fortunes is indicated, as a venture fails to take off. Time management will be essential at work. A tough time is foreseen in persuading a family member to do your bidding. Travel buy is likely to bite you and take you to a sightseeing tour today. Your friend’s circle will provide you emotional security on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: The one you love will respond to your overtures.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Brown

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON