Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts new income

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, love and Balance shall Prevail! libra weekly horoscope August 27- September 2: This week, Libra is likely to experience a rush of creative energy, making it an ideal time to start a new project or hobby.

This week, Libra is likely to experience a rush of creative energy, making it an ideal time to start a new project or hobby. Your romantic relationships will thrive, and you'll find that your ability to balance work and play is more potent than ever before. Be mindful of your spending, though, as some unexpected expenses could pop up.

As a Libra, you're known for your desire for balance, and this week's astrological movements are perfect for helping you achieve it. You'll feel energized, focused, and motivated to start something new, be it a creative pursuit or an exciting new project at work. Your relationships are also in the spotlight, and you'll find that you're better equipped than ever to strike a healthy balance between love and career. Be cautious with your spending, though, as unexpected expenses may arise.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life will be highly fulfilling this week, as your creative energy will positively impact your romantic relationships. You'll feel more in tune with your partner's needs, and you'll be able to strike a perfect balance between romance and practicality. Single Libras should use this time to get in touch with their creative sides and try out new hobbies that can lead to new romantic connections.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

The astrological movements this week bode well for Libra's career and professional aspirations. Your creative energy will give you the motivation to start a new project, and you'll find that you're able to strike a balance between your personal and professional lives. If you've been feeling stuck at work, this is the time to break free from old routines and take a bold new direction.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, you should be extra mindful of your spending. Unexpected expenses may arise, so make sure you have a financial plan in place to avoid overspending. If you're careful and deliberate, you'll be able to make wise financial decisions that set you up for long-term financial success.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Your creative energy will also extend to your physical well-being this week. It's an excellent time to start a new fitness routine or to explore new types of physical activity. Make sure you take time to rest and relax as well, as it's essential to find balance between physical and mental health. If you remain mindful of your needs, you'll be able to maintain good health and a positive attitude throughout the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON