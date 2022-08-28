Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Nobody can deter you from your resolve to make more money. Becoming conscious of good health will keep you fit. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Starting an exercise regimen to get back in shape will be in your interest. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. ‘Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. An out-of-town drive and a short vacation are likely to rejuvenate you. Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will be quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Judicious spending will help in saving. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. Changes made in lifestyle are likely to contribute towards good health. A chance to travel may come your way. Praise may be expected on the academic front. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. You will succeed in disciplining an errant subordinate at work. Some of you may get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. Performance on the academic front will be good. Those spiritually inclined may find solace in religious ceremonies.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Some of you are likely to gain goodwill by helping somebody commute. This is an excellent day for you both personally and professionally. Yoga and meditation are likely to prove of immense benefit. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Preparations for a journey may keep you busy. Students will find peer support encouraging.

Love Focus: Tread carefully to avoid the pitfalls in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A medical condition will show signs of improvement. Impulse buying can saddle you with something that you don’t really need. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. Those in a creative field will achieve much in terms of clientele. You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Your guesswork on the academic front comes right!

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, it will be a satisfying day. Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. An out-of-town vacation will prove most rejuvenating. You are likely to come out with flying colours on the academic front. Chances of meeting a celebrity look bright.

Love Focus: Chance of kiss and make up may not arise soon in your tiff with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good financial prospects are in the pipeline for some. Your care is likely to nurse a family member back to health. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. A matter related to academics may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work. An ailment may show signs of disappearing. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. There is a good chance of planning an outing today with someone close. An opportunity awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to keep moodiness in check on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money will not pose much problem, as you are likely to have enough. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. Domestic peace and harmony may get vitiated by an argument or dispute. Expect a fun trip soon. Students are set to fare well in a competition. Someone’s expertise may come in handy in achieving what you have in mind.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those buying something big will get their money’s worth. This is not the day to take any liberties on the professional front. You will remain fit and energetic. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. You may be expected to better your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience the first signs of a romantic awakening.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

