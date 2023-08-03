All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3, 2023 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your day may be spent travelling in connection with your business interests. You will be able to impress superiors by your endeavors. Your initiative to arrange a family get-together will prove enjoyable and help break the monotonous routine. You are likely to enjoy a long drive with friends. This is a good time to finalize property as stars are poised favourably.

Love Focus: Chances look bright on the romantic front, so don’t hesitate to express your love for the one who is close to your heart

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Doubts that have cropped up regarding an issue will need to be cleared at the earliest. Dipping sales of some retailers may require a change in strategy. Money will be no problem as earning stabilizes. A promise kept is likely to bring someone close to you. Expect an excellent property bargain. You can expect an excellent time on the social front today. Someone is likely to prove most helpful on the domestic front today.

Love Focus: Those jilted in love will need to make a fresh beginning to regain lost ground!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Your financial condition will become healthier with someone’s friendly tips. A profitable deal is likely to come your way. A strict dietary control is important. Teacher may praise the performance of a family youngster. This is a good day for those planning a new venture. Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable. Setting up a new house is indicated for some. Your helpful attitude is set to enhance your social image.

Love Focus: Make efforts to bring lover in a romantic mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Those in business are likely to cash in on some new deals and make good profits. Entrepreneurs will be able to put their plans into action. You will be able to resolve a tricky problem on the domestic front to the satisfaction of all. You will feel much fitter than before. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Getting some good publicity on the social front can become your aim now.

Love Focus: Romantic scene seems rosy for some, so plan something special with lover!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Efforts put in on the academic front will be enough to help you achieve much. A lot of important issues may be satisfactorily resolved today on the professional front. You will have enough to give a treat to friends. Fitness buffs are likely to take up a serious gym routine in order to achieve perfect figure and physique. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Your help to someone on the social front will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible for those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Competitive atmosphere at work is likely to get the best out of you. Money that you have been trying to recover will finally be realised. Someone who reposes full faith in you may ask for a helping hand, so don’t refuse. An official tour may get converted into a leisure trip with family. You may be chosen for something prestigious on the academic front. Shunning junk food in favour of balanced diet will keep a lifestyle disease away.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most fulfilling, as you make special efforts to please lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems. A new source of income promises to add to your wealth. An excellent time on the professional front is foreseen. The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners. Making your life more disciplined will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Spending time together draws you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Architects, engineers and lawyers will find the day profitable and fulfilling. Those seeking leave for a vacation are not likely to face any problems. Some pressure may be taken off you head on the academic front and allow you to heave a sigh of relief. Those planning to buy property will find some good bargains. An evening out with family promises to be immensely enjoyable. Those residing abroad may get an opportunity to visit home

Love Focus: Romance promises to take an exciting turn, so get set for some scintillating time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A positive reply to a wedding proposal can be expected by the eligible. You can be invited to a party or a function that you had wanted to attend. Socially, you may be much in demand. Prospects of getting promoted are set to brighten, so project your best side. A change of job is on the cards for some and will be to their liking. Those seeking admission in a premier institute are likely to get the call.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those focusing on their love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your honesty and forthrightness are likely to endear someone important at work. Professionals will be at their best in attracting rich clients. Playing safe on the investment front will be a step in the right direction. Your efforts to come back in shape will soon be rewarded. Arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, passions to get ignited and love sparkles!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may get the opportunity to express your ideas at work. Financial situation is all set to improve. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property. You are likely to celebrate the success of someone close. A set routine is your key to good health, so stick to it. Much happiness is in store on the family front. A journey out of town may provide a much-needed break.

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life after a brief period of absence to make things exciting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Keep your expenses under check to enhance savings and make your financial front stronger. An initiative on the social front may not bring the kind of reaction you expect. A new initiative on the health front will benefit. Spending time with family is indicated and promises to provide immense joy. Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. This is a good time to exercise your initiative on the work front.

Love Focus: Today, spending time in the arms of the beloved seems to be your aim and you shall achieve it!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON