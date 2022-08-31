Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

The monetary front remains strong. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. The health of a family member ailing for a long may show a marked improvement. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. Satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just around the corner for some. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well.

Love Focus: A current situation can force you to keep romance on the back burner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. The unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favouring them today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Invest wisely to reap benefits later. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognized. You are likely to struggle to maintain your energy level. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family.

Love Focus: Your moodiness can perplex and annoy your lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Your one-point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Those working in call centres or the hospitality sector can have their hands full. A good understanding of your spouse will bring happiness into your life. Travel is indicated for some. You will need to continue your efforts in the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You will manage to plan your finances well and avoid tight situations. Business travel is likely to prove tiring. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. The family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim.

Love Focus: Romance rocks as you take special pains to ignite the flames of passion!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Previous investments may start giving good returns. Those overworked are likely to crave a break. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. An overseas journey may materialise. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. You will excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: A lover may rebuff you over not doing something he or she is interested in.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Playing the stocks will prove profitable for some. Superiors are likely to bank upon you for bagging a lucrative deal. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. A spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. An exciting trip is possible. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Moneywise, you will have enough to splurge. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. Those ailing will make full recovery. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. A leisure trip is indicated. Some of you may be attracted to occult sciences. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. It will be a satisfying day for you both personally and professionally. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Homemakers are likely to impress all with their creative inputs. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot more hard work. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will make love blossom with someone you are in regular contact with.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You may plan to invest in a scheme that looks promising as of now. Some of you can be lauded for professional excellence. Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Students will need to do better than their current performance to attain their goals. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Good investments are likely to come your way. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. Much fun awaits some on a journey. Students pursuing medicine or engineering can find the going a bit rough.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

