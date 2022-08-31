Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: A good run on the professional front

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives may enjoy a good run on the professional front today. Some decisions going in your favour would put you on the top of the world. Avoid making hasty decisions especially while negotiating major financial deals to retain the upper hand. Today, Taurus natives should invest but only after taking proper advice. Take the slow road today. Everything in your life has been happening too fast and too soon. You need a breather. An overseas journey awaits some and promises much fun. Also, a family outing promises to be a nice change from the routine. You will need to pull yourself out of lethargy and convince yourself to get some exercise. Taurus natives may face problems and misunderstandings in personal relations. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. Admission to a prestigious academic institution is on the cards for some. Taurus native’s helpful attitude will be much in evidence today for rescuing someone from difficulties.

Taurus Finance Today You are in a state where extra care has to be taken while investing in plans. Only well-thought-out decisions will prove profitable today. All financial risks are to be avoided. It is a good time to get a new venture off the ground as Taurus natives may find influential backers.

Taurus Family Today Taurus natives may find family very supportive and helping in reorganizing domestic issues. It is time for you to throw away your loneliness by enjoying valuable time with children. Timely help to a needy friend would help in solving personal problems

Taurus Career Today Don’t forget to put colleagues at ease by using your communication skills. A little push is all that is needed from your side to motivate colleagues and subordinates to do your bidding. Taurus natives looking to work overseas might get an excellent job offer.

Taurus Health Today Know your calories and avoid food, which does not go well with your stomach to keep yourself fit. Taurus natives might have a lot to do today but try to do it tomorrow if possible. Focus on yourself today. it is time to cut down on unhealthy food to attain sound health.

Taurus Love Life Today Inability to make necessary changes in approach at the romantic front would invite boredom. You should try to come up with quick solutions to avoid getting into an argument with your spouse. No indications of meeting with a long-separated romantic partner even today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

