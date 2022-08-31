Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August31, '22:Restrain from long-term investment

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is not the time to mull over the consequences of your action, Sagittarians, just go ahead and do what needs to be done. Luck may favour you on the professional front. Subordinates at work may look up to you for guidance, because of your expertise. Love is a matter of hearts. Guided by this phrase, try to develop an understanding. It is high time to adjust emotions in love life. You are likely to enjoy quality time with your loved ones celebrating an auspicious occasion at home. If possible, restrain yourself from making any long-term investments in haste as it may prove counter-productive. It is advisable to be careful regarding your safety while travelling. Instead of travelling alone, it’s better to avoid it. Purchasing a home loan is not the right decision for you. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for Sagittarius students.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius natives will have to toil hard to save financial gains from slipping their hands. Keep a tab on expenses to avoid unpleasant surprises at the end of the month! As expenditures rise, you may have to find an additional source of income to balance it out.

Sagittarius Family Today Success in cementing personal bonding rejuvenates besides brightening the domestic atmosphere for Sagittarius natives. Timely efforts on the family front bring respect and win their trust. Doing something together with the family is indicated for some.

Sagittarius Career Today Prospects on the professional front are set to brighten soon, as Sagittarius natives test new waters. It is an auspicious time to change your job or to launch a new project. Decisions taken by you on the professional front will be acted upon by others without a hitch.

Sagittarius Health Today The health horoscope promises a pleasant day in all respects, which will have a positive effect on your well-being. Make a workout plan for the day, adjust your diet, and add more iron-rich foods to your diet. Keeping a fast for the sake of your health would immensely help.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarius natives are likely to enjoy a date with a partner in a small cosy restaurant where nobody could disturb them. You are likely to lay the foundation of an everlasting relationship by bringing understanding to the romantic affair. Love may re-enter your life. The arrival of this person may bring a lot of happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

