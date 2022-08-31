Libra Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: Your dreams may come true

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) This is a promising day for Libra natives to give shape to their dream, as success is within reach. Your determination would enable you to independently achieve set professional targets. Those of you who have been waiting to be promoted for a long time will finally see your dream coming true. Libra natives should focus on becoming physically stronger and more fit today. Some of your dreams may come true with your persistent efforts and meticulousness on the financial front. Steady gains are foreseen from unexpected sources. Avoid ignoring your partner despite your busy schedule. This is a good time to plan a short vacation, just for a change of scene. You are likely to enjoy sheer pleasure and fun if you venture to take a long drive today. You will be highly benefited from your sense of humour at a social gathering. Expect preparation for a competition or exam to go full steam ahead, without interruptions.

Libra Finance Today Libra natives can clinch a profitable deal in land or vehicle provided they grab the opportunities. New proposals will help you expand your business and take it to scale heights. Those of you who want to strike out on your own too should take a solid step in this direction now.

Libra Family Today Don’t forget to give a special priority to family life. Negligence on your part could cost you dearly. Not paying heed to the advice of family elders could cost you dearly. Better to listen to them to succeed in your efforts.

Libra Career Today Libra natives are likely to win over superiors at work by completing something important before the deadline. Get involved in the planning stage of a project with others, if you want your ideas included. A promotion may bring you higher responsibility along with better benefits and gains.

Libra Health Today Modifying a sedentary lifestyle would help Libra natives in preventing many diseases. Today, if you are planning to join a gym for attaining a robust physique don’t forget to take a physician’s opinion. Also, pay attention to diet and take a nutritious diet regularly because in the absence of that exercises could backfire.

Libra Love Life Today Some pressing engagements might keep Libra natives occupied today leaving a little time for romance. Libra natives should try to infuse some creativity into their relationship with their partners. This will add a little excitement and emotion to a relationship that may become dull lately.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

