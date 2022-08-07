Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. You are likely to enjoy a spot of excellent health, thanks to disciplined life. Someone’s carelessness may add up to your monetary woes. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. You enjoy travel and may soon find yourself setting out on a long journey. Property issue gets resolved amicably. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to be scintillating as you get lots of time to be with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, you will be able to improve your position. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. Health remains perfect as you lead a balanced life. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. Curb your tendency to over speed while driving as stars appear unfavourable. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

Love Focus: You may open up a bit to those who display a positive attraction towards you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. A few reverses on the business front cannot be ruled out for some. A wrong notion about a health issue is likely to get clarified. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to review your performance on the academic front. Much excitement is in store for those who love social gatherings.

Love Focus: Being romantic at heart, it may become difficult for you to shake out of romantic mood today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. You can be commended for salvaging a situation going out of control at work. Those trying to come back in shape will find their goal within their grasp. Your positive outlook will help in making home a happy place. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. You are likely to put your ideas into action on the social front.

Love Focus: Your idea of spending the day may not be in sync with what the lover wants.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Some of you can experience a spot of bad health. A family reunion is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. You will find luck favouring you on the academic front. This is the time when you are likely to earn fame on the social front.

Love Focus: Some differences with lover are in the offing due to his or her suspicious nature.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If financial independence is what you seek, this is what you are going to get soon. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Meditation will help you reach inner calmness. A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you are more likely to agree to disagree on some issue!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Chances of making it to the next grade look favourable for the salaried. A new health fad can be taken up by some that is certain to give positive results. A domestic fight shows signs of escalating. You can plan an outing with your best friend. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Difficulties faced on the work front are likely to cease soon. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. A family youngster may need to be kept on a tight leash. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. You may have to put extra hours at work just to clear the backlog. A positive improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. You endear yourself to parents and family elders by doing their bidding. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some!

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. Modern techniques to become fit may be adopted. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. A property may be acquired by some. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Those in love may not be in talking terms today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. You are likely to handle a job at work most competently. In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. You will manage to turn the domestic environment to your liking. Travelling towards the east, north or northeast is likely to bring you luck. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. Someone may tattle on you to a senior at work and get you all upset. Old ailments become a thing of the past for some. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

