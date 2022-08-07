Libra Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Good news on money front

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) It is important to use your competence to set a foundation for a fruitful personal and professional life. Take pleasure in the developments because they are the outcome of your diligent effort over time. It's your luck and your hard work that are getting you where you need to go. Overall, things are looking bright in terms of career today. Sibling arguments about inheritance can spiral out of control if they become big concerns. You will at least experience some physical advantages if you can burn some calories and get more fit. Your companion will assist you in letting go of the past by showing you unconditional affection. You will be able to advance into lovely days as a result.

Libra Finance Today You may see some development in your finances. Remember, it`s your efforts towards your overall financial goals which will lead you in the right direction. Even in the area of your pay, it's possible that you'll find out today that you are getting a bonus or rise.

Libra Family Today There may be conflict over an inheritance with close family members. If you want to prevent an all-out family feud over an inheritance, it's wise to back off if you detect those tensions are rising. Investigate other solutions rather than relying solely on this inheritance.

Libra Career Today If you're a professional, today will be productive at work. You might get the promotion you've been hoping for today or it might be coming soon. Do not give up! Students will continue to work hard on their academics, and it will eventually pay off.

Libra Health Today Choose an activity that requires some amount of exertion that you have wanted to perform for a long time and complete it today. You must come up with original techniques to keep moving. Bike, learn to swim, play badminton, or join a neighborhood cricket match.

Libra Love Life Today You are going to have a lucky day today. You will also feel as though you have finally met someone who gets you. You should cherish this relationship because people like these are hard to come by and also love you for who you are.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

