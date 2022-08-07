Leo Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Remain alert while investing

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Rely on tried-and-true methods of earning and saving money, such as consistent sources of income and investments that increase in value over time. Due to the opportunity to spend the day with your loved ones engaging in enjoyable, relaxing activities, you will be joyful and eager. In terms of your career, this is unquestionably the beginning of wonderful things. Take advantage of the chance. You will connect with your thoughts and will get going in the correct direction when it comes to your plans and undertakings. Take caution since you may be suffering from headaches and exhaustion and feel quickly worn out. There could be issues between you and your romantic partner today. Make sure you both are aware of your desires to prevent contentious issues in the future.

Leo Finance Today You won't be able to make the money without putting in that extra work. Be cautious when investing today; high risk investments are not recommended. To succeed, you'll need to put in a little additional work in your financial affairs.

Leo Family Today A wonderful domestic encounter will bring joy in your family life. There will be a joyful moment to cherish and a great chance to learn more about your family members and strengthen your bond. Be ready for happy life.

Leo Career Today Today is probably the day you will hear good news if you have been waiting to hear about a work permit or a visa for an abroad opportunity. You've waited long enough; it's wonderful to hear this. Profit from this chance and take full advantage of it.

Leo Health Today Take it easy and try not to put yourself under stress; these problems can be managed by your own efforts. For optimal stress reduction, practice yoga and meditation. For headache pain relief, take in the fresh air or relax in a quiet space.

Leo Love Life Today You and your partner might argue verbally, which could lead to issues. You should discuss your worries and find a peaceful solution. This can help you grow closer to each other and maintain a solid bond for a very long time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

