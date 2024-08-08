Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 9, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The condition of someone ailing is set to improve. Efforts will be required to raise funds for something important. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. The home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. Family support will come when you need it the most. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make your lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. A worrying situation on the work front is successfully resolved. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those ailing will be able to recover fast. Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. This is a good time to force an issue hanging fire for a long in your professional sphere. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. You will be much more careful in your spending, than before. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front are likely to get positive feelers. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Home remedies will come in handy for those with health problems. Financially, things will start looking brighter soon. You may have to remain flexible in a fluid situation on the professional front. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. You may be reluctant to do what you are duty bound to. Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. You may need to display your authority at work to get people in line. Family front will become a source of great solace. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. Your attempts to right a wrong at work may not succeed. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. You may plan a vacation with someone close. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health freaks are likely to go all out to increase their strength and stamina. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. See the mood of the boss before discussing personal issues. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute is likely to succeed. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with friends. The decision regarding a property-related matter may be given in your favor. Those desperately needing a break can get the day off if they try.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Regular walks and Jogging may be taken up by some. You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. Someone you get along well with may team up with you at work. You may have to bear the brunt of taking your spouse or lover for granted. Seeing new places, and meeting new people is in store for some. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. A job earmarked for someone else may fall on your shoulders. Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. A little praise from those who matter can keep you glowing the whole day!

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver