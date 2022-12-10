Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

People may be inspired by your strength and jollity today. Your coworkers and boss may remain friendly and helpful as well. Not being too sensitive at work and treating people respectfully is recommended. A family argument about the past may hamper domestic peace. As long as you are calm and understanding, things will work out. Be careful with your words, and don't speak when angry. Take time to think and speak wisely, and you'll convince others quickly. An official tour is possible, but be aware of your surroundings when you're outside.

Love Focus: First dates and proposals are ideal today. Bright chances for you to impress him/her.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your family may have news. Something new may start in your family, and it's a good day to spend time with them. If you want to plan a family trip, do so today. Work disagreements may arise, but consistency and dedication will help you resolve them. Today you'll have enough free time to provide the support and care your family needs and expects. A home or relative's party is possible today. Spending time with your partner in the morning will energize you today.

Love Focus: Your long-distance partner may reconnect today. It will surprise and brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, the focus should be on academics. It's time to do subject-related research. Today's work performance may impress your boss, and your innovation will be rewarded. There are indications of a pay hike as well. However, a fight with your kids may upset you in the evening. Before making a decision, consider your children's feelings and needs. Today, listen to your spouse about family issues. You may have to cut costs. Those recently recovered from an illness, should take care of health to avoid future ailments. Pay attention to hydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: It's the best day to express your feelings to someone you secretly love or like.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It may be a day of gains and windfalls, Cancerians. Today's investments will be profitable. Keep up your investments and money management in the future. Your work may have earned you many rewards, making a coworker jealous. Personal matters shared with coworkers can easily lead to an argument at work. If you're careful at work today, the conflict and jealousy will pass quickly. A family function may strengthen your bonds with your relatives. Consume enough fluids today and resume your workout. You'll feel better as you stick to a healthy routine and diet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: You and your partner are meant to be, so spend time together today. You could take a loved one on a late-night drive too.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today's business may remain profitable. Unpaid bills can be settled easily. Your intelligence will impress everyone at a family gathering. Dress elegantly for the event. Job seekers are likely to notch up success in an important interview. Your competence will be recognized when you convince your boss of a major project. Today, prioritize your health. A past illness may reappear today, which could be disheartening. If you watch what you eat and drink, you'll recover quickly. Your temporary health condition shouldn't affect your career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Even if communication appears difficult in your relationship, don't give up. The situation will improve with time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today is a good day to expand your business and earn high profits. If you want to buy a home, plan now. Today is a good day to plan a family trip. Because of your busy work schedule, you and your kids haven't spent much time together. It's best to be patient with your choices. Your dream job may come your way. If you want to work abroad, now is the time to decide. Despite feeling lethargic, it's best to get up early and jog. You'll feel energised and be able to easily manage your day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your behaviour in recent days may have caused a misunderstanding. You should be patient with your partner today and try to convince them of your motives.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It's a great day to play sports, and it may help you maintain good health as well. You'll do well at work as you stay motivated all day. You may also inspire coworkers today. Despite your professional success, your family atmosphere may remain tensed due to some relative’s issue. You can calm the situation with mental strength and skill. The stars are not in your favour today, so be careful to who you lend money. It's best to delay the idea of taking up a bank loan for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: Today is a good day to spend time with your significant other, as they deserve your company.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Happiness may reign in your household overall. Your family member may get married or engaged today. Your jolliness will impress your family today. There's a good chance you'll finish a long-overdue task at work. Your coworkers are likely to appreciate your performance. You and your coworkers may celebrate in a nearby town today. Focus on clearing any pending bills today to boost your business's future profits. Today, you may be cured of an illness and get back on track.

Love Focus: Relationships require compromise and that’s what you may want to stress upon today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It appears to be a profitable day for you. You can expand your business, and the stars are aligned. If you want to invest in real estate, now is the time. Today is the day to give your loved ones the love and care they deserve. Good news awaits you in your family. This is the time to focus on interview preparation so you can start a successful career. Your gym buddies will be surprised by your performance today. Your strength and endurance may yield positive results.

Love focus: There's a good chance you may find true love today. Even if your date goes differently than planned, it's best to keep calm and use your wits.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An old investment of yours may pay off in ways you never imagined. When making future financial decisions, it's a good idea to get input from loved ones. You'll have plenty of time today to do something fun with the family during a trip to a beautiful place. If you are looking for work and have qualifications, you should explore opportunities in the public sector. Maintaining a steady approach will pay off in the coming days. Something you consumed may not agree with you; remain alert. You'll feel better if you stay hydrated today.

Love focus: Consider taking your partner for an outing in the evening if you are busy all day long.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today is the perfect day to start your own business if you are an aspiring entrepreneur. Consult a family member or close friend before making any decision on the property front today. Your hard work and honesty may have made you the family's pride. Those working in the IT or manufacturing sector may have to undergo some hard times with the boss. You should use feedback to improve in the future. A friend may ask you to travel today, but you should take a call only if you feel like.

Love focus: If you've been waiting long for a response to your marriage proposal, you may get one today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, your kids could be the source of your joy. You are lucky to have intelligent children. Achievement of a family youngster may make you proud. Due to today's weather, any travel plans should be postponed for some time. Rather than going out, invite family and celebrate at home. Once you speed up, the day will go well for you on the professional front. Morning fatigue may prevent you from following your routine. Walk for fitness.

Love Focus: You are likely to hear some good news from the one you secretly like.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON