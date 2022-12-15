Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries may remain in a comfortable monetary position. You might get the chance to work with people from other countries. You could also invest in the future of your child. You and your family might go on a trip to the mountains. This break could be fun and give you a boost of energy. At work, your product could suddenly become viral or famous and bring in a lot of money. This could help you move up in your career. Your body may feel good and have enough energy to handle any work stress that comes your way.

Love Focus: Your significant other might not be showing the same level of concern and affection as usual.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you can expect money to come in from several different sources. It's possible that budgeting is simple for you right now. A salary increase is likely where you currently work. A trip with close friends can be fun way to break the routine. An argument over property with a member of your family can become complicated. You might be subjected to stress where none is warranted. You may want to join some alternate therapy courses to improve health of yourself and those around you. You could benefit from a good old-fashioned head massage.

Love Focus: Taurus couples are likely to have a wonderful evening filled with romance and laughter. There could be a lot to talk about with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis may have a good day in every way today. As your financial security increases, you may find the confidence to put money into riskier ventures. If you are stock savvy, you might be able to reap good profits using your intelligence and gut feeling. Your loved ones think highly of who you are as a person. This will give them confidence to discuss anything and everything with you. Your children may plan to have fun at an adventure park with you. Your current professional endeavour may be successful.

Love focus: You might value your partner's compassion and empathy. Maybe the best way to fortify your romantic bond is to devote more time to each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today could be a very exciting day for you. You may succeed in all aspects of life, both professionally and personally. You could start trying to slow down and enjoy the present moment. Today is a good day to take a chance on an investment of uncertain return. You can use this information to your advantage in the long run. The people close to you may always be there to lend a helping hand and remain constant in your life. Remain grateful to them. There's a chance for some long-lost friends to reconnect with you.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting a like minded individual in a gathering appear to be bright.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

With your tenacity and bravery, you may always be ahead of the pack. You may get to work on some exciting new financial agreements and investigate exciting investment opportunities. Putting money into a new company will pay off handsomely very soon. You need to maintain calm around your children; doing so may help strengthen your bond with them. Today could be the day you finally take the necessary steps toward realising your goals. A change in exercise routine could be beneficial for some. Previous real estate investments may provide you with unexpected returns.

Love Focus: You and your partner might feel like discussing everything from the material to the ethereal today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You might be able to accomplish your monetary objectives today. You and your loved ones may experience great relief and joy upon taking ownership of your new home. A day off could provide a welcome opportunity to rest and recharge. You and your kids can enjoy some in-house activities. Today could be the day you finally show off your work abilities. Make the most of this chance, and you can find yourself on top in no time. You might do well to pursue spirituality and begin prioritising your health.

Love Focus: Expressing yourself before it's too late might be a wise decision on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There may be some monetary difficulty that you have to endure. It is crucial to check the legitimacy of investment plans. You must remain alert to avoid landing in a soup. Loneliness may trouble those staying away from their families. Maintaining positive social relationships can help you relax and unwind. Feeling confident about your job security may help you concentrate on getting the job done. Your health may remain active and your body may maintain its flexibility. Avoiding any real estate transactions today is probably a good idea.

Love Focus: Sometimes, even the most romantic stories have a "neutral" day. Let it be as it is.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today could be a very good day for both money and personal relationships for Scorpios. If your income increases significantly, you may be able to stabilise your financial situation. You might want to share wealth with those in need. Instilling pride in your loved ones could be a nice bonus for you. You might be slightly dissatisfied with your current salary, but stay positive. Significant changes in working life could be on the horizon for some. You might improve your health by engaging in regular physical activity and eating a well-balanced diet.

Love Focus: Your love life could take a surprising and exciting turn on meeting someone you have been waiting for all this while.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money management needs to be prioritized today. Learn to spend and save wisely. Career issues need some attention as well. Hard work coupled with smart work cannot have a replacement to come to your rescue. Avoid any business partnerships today if possible. Join a gym or fitness classes to stay fit. Reading health magazines and learning about healthy living may be possible now. Family elders are likely to support you in your innovative ideas.

Love Focus: When you're with the one you love, don't be afraid, to be honest. You might find it helpful in dealing with your aspirations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is an excellent time for you to put money into the real estate market. Your profit margins could improve beyond expectations. Many problems you're having at home might disappear without a trace. Your sibling may cause you some trouble, but you can probably handle it in your usual relaxed manner. You may feel secure in your job. There is a chance that you can put your creativity to use in the real world. As a result, you might be inspired to improve your performance. Healthy habits and building immunity should valid targets for your attention today.

Love Focus: You are in for a romantic day today. There may not be any interruptions to speak your heart out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Efforts that you have been putting on your financial front are likely to fetch you significant results now. Those working in the infrastructure sector are likely to be in for a pleasant surprise. Your professional and personal responsibilities can coexist peacefully. Spending time with family elders can help you nourish your bond with them. Taking care of your diet and committing yourself to a fitness regime would help you stay fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Giving undivided attention to the one you love will help you lay a strong foundation of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Bonuses of some sort are on the way. Some of you may start planning some long-term investments as well. Health of those ailing for sometime now appears to be gradually improving. A relocation opportunity may need to be weighed properly. Those planning to buy a new house may find a really good deal. Keep your calm at the work front. If things do not appear to be in a flow at the career front – take a pause, rewind a bit and start again to feel better.

Love focus: Get ready for a sunny day on the love front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

