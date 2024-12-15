Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. A task that interests you is likely to come your way. A new idea looks promising and needs to be given shape, so find time for it.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling under the weather are likely to show improvement. A dip in the financial graph may seem worrisome, but is likely to be a temporary phase. You are likely to be part of the trip organized by your friends. Dull family life may make you yearn for a change. A friend may praise you for your advice. Some tensions can prevent you from getting sound sleep.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to may give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can bid goodbye to an ailment that has been troubling you for long. A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. An exciting time is assured for those traveling for fun. Mood swings of family members threaten to spoil the domestic environment. Parties and get-togethers can get you all tired.

Love Focus: Don’t strain your relationship by doing what your partner dislikes.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can think along the lines of regaining total fitness. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. A task entrusted to you may not generate much enthusiasm in you. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Bad moods over trivial issues may spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: A new posting can find some getting entangled in a romantic affair!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will find yourself at the top of the world, where health is concerned. It may become difficult to get your pending dues. Travel bugs may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. Some of you are out to dominate the social scene. You may provide emotional support to someone close. An invitation to marriage or a function is likely for some.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those suffering from an ailment for long will find their condition much improved. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. You may invite someone over for an outing together. You may not be on talking terms with your family member today. You may have to plan your moves on the social front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health concerns may worry you and some of you can seek medical aid. You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. You may have to think out ways to lighten your workload. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. You can be a loggerhead with a parent over some personal issue. You may have to reciprocate a good deed done to you by someone.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some health issues may require immediate attention. Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. Those planning a long journey will find things going smooth. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony. Ability to take reverses in your stride will keep you focused on the big picture.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Strong willpower may be needed to keep in shape. Come into the saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. A profitable day is envisioned for those involved in retail business. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. You will be able to cover up a task not done promptly.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A home remedy for a minor ailment is recommended. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. A family youngster may rebel and upset you. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. A social gathering can have you on the center stage. You will need to get ahead of someone who is in close competition with you.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Healthy diet and exercise will be the key to your coming back in shape. You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. Traveling towards the west will prove lucky for you. You will feel much nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Parties and get-togethers can get you all tired. Your efforts to raise the quality of life will need sharp focus.

Love Focus: Young couples may decide to set up house independently.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your attempts to achieve perfect health will shortly begin to show positive signs. Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. A heated argument may ensue on the home front with a family member. Be humble with someone you despise.

Love Focus: You may open up a bit to those who display a positive attraction towards you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Grey