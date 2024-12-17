Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Expect financial ease as funds arrive from diverse avenues. You might enjoy the cheerful news about a family member. Skipping office politics could be preferable, focusing on relaxation. An intense desire for rest might dominate your mood today. Travelling might affect your health and could be disadvantageous. Real estate investments might bring highly profitable returns now.

Love Focus: New romance’s energy may bring constant joy today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A profitable deal could come your way quite unexpectedly. Surprise visitors may arrive at home without prior notice. International work travel might soon become part of your agenda. Some health issues might make you feel uneasy and tense. You could find unusual methods to accomplish your desires. Positive shifts in your career may lead to contentment.

Love Focus: Maintaining a healthy relationship may pose some challenges.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Expenses might rise as managing funds becomes slightly challenging. Children may be occupied with schoolwork, creating a quiet home. Pack essential medication if travelling for any reason today. An offer from your ideal company could come unexpectedly. Solitude might help you organize swirling thoughts within. Impulsive investments could disrupt calm; avoid risky decisions.

Love Focus: An unexpected romantic interest might pleasantly surprise you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Consider secure finance options, avoiding major investments currently. Family disagreements over differing beliefs may cause conflict. Recognition at work could affirm your career’s forward path. Dress smartly today to enhance your overall appearance. Travel plans may face minor delays due to adjustments. Some might excel academically, showing notable improvement.

Love Focus: You may feel secure with love-related clarity today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you might find yourself in a favourable position. Encouraging news could bring joy into your household today. An encounter with an old competitor might add pressure. Property profits could generate steady and valuable income. Stretching exercises may relieve tension in your leg muscles. You are likely to excel in competitive pursuits or challenges.

Love Focus: Your relationship may feel stale, creating some disinterest.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial moves are likely to yield successful outcomes today. A new addition might bring excitement to family life. The work pace may be slower, but productive nevertheless. Travel is discouraged as it might disrupt lifestyle habits. Your body might feel unusually light and energetic now. Students could achieve solid results in their studies.

Love Focus: You might lavishly show your love to the lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might need to seek certain financial assistance now. Spiritual pursuits may keep family members fully engaged today. If planning a trip, bring extra essentials for any expansion. Workplace gossip might create minor annoyances this week. Maintain balance in your fitness routine to stay healthy. Underperformers might show noticeable academic progress soon.

Love Focus: Allow your partner to express their true desires.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Investments made today might turn out quite profitable. You may feel a deep sense of accomplishment lately. Guiding younger siblings might become an exciting role. Networking with professionals could enhance career advancement. A trekking trip might offer rejuvenation and adventure now. Academically, you could outperform rivals and surpass expectations.

Love Focus: Important love decisions may shape your future.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Break your routine by exploring spending beyond savings today. An intrusive family call may increase household stress levels. Planning a romantic escape could refresh your relationship. Multiple options may require balanced decision-making soon. An urge to cultivate a new hobby might arise suddenly. Students could achieve great results academically.

Love Focus: True feelings may inspire a deeper relationship commitment.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You might feel financially restricted due to halted extra income. Real estate investments could deliver favourable returns soon. Family members may show strong support for your plans. Consider a trip with family for bonding and relaxation. Set fitness goals to enhance your health. Increased work recognition may elevate your professional standing.

Love Focus: Love may appear from an unexpected source today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A financial boost could arrive from property investments soon. Challenging workouts may draw your attention for health goals. Friendly chats at work might relieve monotony or boredom. Avoid unwanted travel plans by firmly expressing reluctance. You may feel responsible and slightly stressed about obligations. Today could bring success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Deep appreciation fills you as your partner surprises you.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Consider multiple income sources for improved financial security. Expect an upcoming family gathering or reunion soon. Think about real estate for potential asset growth opportunities. A dream job offer may be just an approval away. Unexpected changes may leave you feeling slightly overwhelmed. Pack cautiously if travelling to prevent any overlooked items.

Love Focus: Sensitivity can help maintain harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron