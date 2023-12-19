All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 19, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good monetary phase is set to start for some. You will make good use of your skills at work, just to impress all. Something started on the fitness front is likely to give positive results. A function at home is likely and may keep you busy. An out-of-town official trip will come as a respite for some. Paperwork for buying a property may get completed. You are likely to perform well in a competition or get selected in a talent-hunt.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to turn into action today, so organise something special for two!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Devoting extra time in coaching is likely to improve your academic standards. Don’t miss out on a chance to showcase your expertise at work, as it is likely to build your reputation. Positive developments are indicated on the financial front. A change of air will do you good and restore your health. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. Someone may pay you a visit and make your day interesting on the social front.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Success is foretold on the academic front. Those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip need to be careful. An investment may not give as much returns as anticipated. Be persistence in whatever you take up. There is much that is happening for you to enjoy, so don’t let up on having a ball! Your capabilities are likely to be praised at work. A family youngster is likely to win your admiration.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you secretly love is foretold and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Go full steam ahead in completing an important assignment at work, if you want it completed in time. Getting friendly with someone popular will serve your interests, so keep in touch. Your energy and dynamism will be apparent in whatever you undertake today. This is the time to play your winning hand on the academic front. A lot of socialising is in store for you today. Homemakers can remain busy in improving the home front.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Pressures of work may keep you tensed, but it may also motivate you to give your best. Give advice only if you are sure of things yourself, especially on the academic front. Elders will find ways to keep themselves healthy and fit. Excellent news awaits you on the financial front. Some of you can get a chance to show off your driving skills. An entertaining evening is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up as you take a step closer to finding your soul mate.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Following an expert’s advice is likely to prove most beneficial in regaining fitness. Good returns from investments will keep you financially stable. Approval of something that you seek at work will be granted. Family bonding is likely to grow strong through your own efforts. Those fond of travelling are likely to have their wish fulfilled today. Socially, you are likely to remain active and make a lot of new acquaintances.

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Those planning an exciting activity will find their dreams come true. Some new health options may help you attain a sound physical condition. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Efforts to keep a step ahead of rivals on the professional front will be successful. You are likely to enjoy the day with the family. Test driving a newly acquired vehicle will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: A great time is in store for those in love.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your initiatives on the health front will prove most beneficial in keeping you fit. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. Those searching for a new job will be able to find a suitable one. This is the time when you enjoy yourself with a new group of friends or colleagues. Travel arrangements may be made for some. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait. Preparing for a major event on the social front may get you all excited.

Love Focus: Romance promises much happiness today.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Chance to add to your skill may materialise on the professional front. There will be much happening at home with the arrival of guests, so join the fun! An outing with friends will prove most rejuvenating. Your image on the social front shines bright, as you remain at your helpful best.

You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded.

Love Focus: Chances of getting engaged or married seem ripe for those looking for life partners.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Don't allow things to go out of hand at work by becoming firm. It is good to be in the good books of those in power; don’t leave any stone unturned to ensure it! Keep your mind on studies, as you may easily get distracted. Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Pilgrimage may be on the minds of the religious-minded and may translate into a journey soon. Those eligible can expect things to turn favourable soon.

Love Focus: Your love interest may delight you by giving positive signals.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to remain tied up at work with extra workload. Don't needlessly spend on anything that you don’t need. Problems on the domestic front may keep you on toes. If you keep up the health routine, you will get to benefit from it immensely. Rising costs of resources may upset your future business plans. Students desiring to study abroad may go in for educational loan.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Sticking to routine will find you fit and energetic on the health front. People will admire your achievements on the academic front and may follow your lead. You may be on the verge of implementing your ideas, but take others into confidence before that. Freelancers will be in great demand and will earn well. Good earning opportunities come your way. You are likely to make parents proud by your achievement.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may take pains to express his or her feelings for you on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream