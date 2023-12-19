close_game
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2023 predicts these minor hiccups

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2023 predicts these minor hiccups

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 19, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Dec 19, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life free from troubles today.s

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a champion

Both your love life and professional ones will be good and productive today. However, minor health and wealth issues will be there which need special care.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2023: Both your love life and professional ones will be good and productive today.

Keep the love life free from troubles today. Handle the official pressure smartly to give the best results. Minor health and wealth issues will cause trouble.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of love today. Despite the minor hiccups of the past, you will be successful in taking the relationship to the next level. Some Sagittarius natives will see minor obstacles from the family but this will be resolved sooner. Stay away from controversies associated with the relationship and also plan a vacation to strengthen the bonding. An office romance may lead to an extramarital affair which may damage the marital life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You will have new opportunities at the workplace to display proficiency. However, do not lose patience while working in the team. Be positive in attitude and ensure you take the entire team together. You may get a rise in status and may also make a good rapport with the top management. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. Some Sagittarius natives will also launch new businesses today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see minor financial difficulties as the day begins. However, this will be resolved as the day progresses. There will be financial support from the spouse and this will help in handling some crucial issues in the second half of the day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan today. Some Sagittarius will have repair work at home and you may also need funds to financially assist a sibling today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Seniors need to be careful as complications related to breathing may happen in the first half of the day. Those who have ailments associated with heart and lungs will need medical attention. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. It is also good to avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

