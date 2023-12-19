close_game
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2023 predicts a rough day

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2023 predicts a rough day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 19, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Dec 19, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good and this will reflect in your lifestyle.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, There is no trouble in the life today

Keep the love life intact and resolve all official challenges with a positive attitude. Financially you are good and this will reflect in your lifestyle.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 19, 2023: Both health and wealth will bless you today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope, December 19, 2023: Both health and wealth will bless you today.

Avoid unnecessary arguments in the love life and stay happy together. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Both health and wealth will bless you today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle in the relationship and keep egos out of it. Do not lose your temper today and your focus is to keep the love affair going. Married Aquarius natives need to ensure proper communication happens at home. Single natives might be looking for new love and you may also find someone in the second half of the day. , this is not a good year to start a new relationship. Female Aquarius may expect a proposal in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of a job. Those who are keen to put down the paper can do it in the first half of the day and update the profile on a job portal. An interview call will come before the day ends. In case you have an interview scheduled for today, be confident about the result. Businessmen dealing with leather, fabrics, hardware, services, and food need to strive hard today. Some additional funds will also come in today through promoters.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will be able to raise funds today to meet the requirements. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals and promoters will pump in wealth, easing the financial situation. Some females will buy a car in the second half of the day. You may also consider stock, trade, and speculative business as investment options. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as you may have a tough time getting it back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy today. Fortunately, most Aquarius natives will recover from old ailments as well. Be confident while taking part in adventure sports. You may also join a gym or a yoga class to keep both physical and mental health under control. Children should be careful while camping or trekking as minor injuries may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

