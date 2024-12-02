Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.\ Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Heeding the advice of knowledgeable individuals is likely to do you good. The possibility of matrimony could enhance a lasting bond. Placing faith in unfamiliar people regarding finances can lead to negative consequences. It’s not a favourable time for trading stocks. An incorrect assessment might land you in some difficulties. Your gentle demeanour leaves a positive impact on others. Embracing a relaxed schedule is expected to boost your efficiency in your career.

Love Focus: Lover appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

New job possibilities arise for those seeking advancement. Financial gains may come from an unforeseen source. Spending quality moments with family might prove challenging. Seeking spiritual guidance can help ease a troubled mind. Property offers could begin to appear. Individuals planning a getaway might prefer a mountainous destination. Academic competition requires dedication to overcome, so stay focused.

Love Focus: Your partner may voice complaints, so be understanding.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Assisting your secret love will help build trust. A simple smile could brighten your day, but don't rely solely on that! International ventures can be profitable for those in trade. A new job opening presents various prospects. You may receive additional time for tasks, so ensure quality in your submissions. Address any uncertainties in your academic pursuits on a priority.

Love Focus: Today, romance is likely to bring you great joy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Students may excel in academics or sports. Reconnecting with old friends is likely for some. Your negotiating skills can save you money today. A family elder may require hospital tests. To get your way, gain favour with those who matter. House hunters are likely to find a good option. Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Someone from abroad may stir your heart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Maintaining concentration on academics could be challenging. Someone from another place brings positive updates. You might soon arrange a trip to visit a far-off family member. Be cautious with investments in suspicious ventures, as losses are likely. Staying connected with a dear one will be crucial. Avoid overstepping boundaries with someone, as they might get upset.

Love Focus: Weather on the romantic front may turn rough, so remain cautious.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Engaging in walking or jogging can help you regain fitness. Property-related finances might benefit you soon. Avoid sharing financial details, even with familiar people. The day looks good for stable relationships. A new acquaintance or neighbour could introduce positivity into your life. You’re likely to adopt a relaxed approach at work today. Academic matters might demand more of your attention. Keep your worries out of bedtime.

Love Focus: Your partner will discover fresh ways to make your romantic life delightful.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

To leave a lasting impression in social circles, stay connected. Someone might ask for your academic advice. Poor financial planning could lead to trouble. Writers and professionals in related fields are likely to excel today. A focus on fitness and getting good shoes will get you jogging! Property-related paperwork may finally be completed. You might find yourself driving people around for an event.

Love Focus: Your plan for a romantic outing may not happen due to urgent issues.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may likely organize your tasks and manage time efficiently. Someone’s opinions, both personally and professionally, will carry weight. You may need to showcase your abilities in your area of expertise. A lingering health issue or skin condition might take longer to heal. You may have enough funds to maintain your property.

Love Focus: Sharing sweet moments with a lover will strengthen trust.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Freelancers and consultants can expect good income opportunities. You might begin a fitness routine that suits your lifestyle. Any loan applications are likely to be approved soon. Domestic life will be peaceful and comfortable. A road trip or countryside vacation will bring excitement and rejuvenation. Property owners may find a suitable tenant soon.

Love Focus: You may start developing feelings for someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your strength lies in seeing beyond the obvious, so use it to advance in your career. Stay serious on the academic front. Spending on luxuries seems possible. Those working in beauty or health services will have a profitable day. Travelers may benefit from a useful tip. It’s a good time to invest in real estate.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite gender might be interested in you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Assess the client's mood before making a business deal. Admit your mistakes to avoid trouble. Avoid meddling in other matters, as it may not be appreciated. A family member might get upset over a minor issue; handle the situation gently. Be prepared to lose money if you lend it to someone. It’s an ideal day for buying property.

Love Focus: Control mood swings in your romantic life.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

If considering a job change, weigh the pros and cons carefully. Shop freely but avoid overeating. Physical exercise will help manage any excesses. Marriage life may feel monotonous, so avoid stagnation. Starting a long journey early will make it more comfortable. A property dispute will not lead to legal issues. Help from someone on the academic front will be vital.

Love Focus: Explore new ways to revive and refresh your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron