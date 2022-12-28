Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You might be offered a job overseas by your boss. You can increase your wealth in several ways by investing in profitable ventures. Loved ones may shower love upon you and stand by you through difficulties. A regular check-up is necessary to maintain a good level of health. A getaway for two will be thrilling and memorable. It may be beneficial to conduct a thorough research on the property you want to buy.

Love Focus: Develop honesty and integrity in your romantic relationships.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today you may have investment plans, launch a new company or work on a new endeavour. Maintainyour composure to meet deadlines and accomplish your goals. Spend quality time with your family and friends by taking a break from your busy schedule. Your optimism may help keep your body in good shape. Some people can now finally take the first step toward home ownership. Believe in your capacity, conscience, and inner fortitude.

Love Focus: Some may get the long-awaited affirmation on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour:Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may find support from your coworkers and superiors for your new ideas. Your bank balance may grow due to wage increases or other sources. Your politeness and humble demeanourmay strengthen your family bonds. Follow a balanced diet that keeps you healthy and improves your mental stability. You must be happy and calm inside to deal with any situation. You may take a long drive with a friend.

Love Focus:Don't express your love today if you are unsure of your feelings.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today is a great day for you, and you're lucky to have a good family and love life. You might enjoy quality time with your kids, talking and playing with them. Your health might be in good shape with just a little disruption from the weather. Be cautious about getting into disagreements with your coworkers. Your chances of making wise investments are very good today. You might run into some old friends today and enjoy catching up with them.

Love Focus:Time spent with a potential life partner could be very rewarding today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you want to get off to a great start on the health and love front. Your financial situation may improve with prudent choices. You will be capable of effective time management and task completion professionally. You might decide to spend some time getting nostalgic with your family members. You may heal from any previous injury well. Avoid making any last-minute, expensive air or long-distance travel arrangements. You can also think about buying a commercial or a residential property.

Love Focus: You and your partner may decide to go shopping, attend a party, or catch up with old friends.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour:Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial choices may be wise and bring a windfall. You might get help from your family today and relief from any stress. Getting proper sleep each night can prevent many problems. Evening social gatherings may be enjoyable for you. You might also arrange a getaway with your loved ones or partner. Tight deadlines at work may prove taxing for some. Meeting with powerful individuals may leave you excited.

Love Focus:You'll have a wonderful time meeting and talking to your potential soul mate.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour:Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may be happy at work due to a good interaction with your boss. However, stray words could lead to conflict with elders. Some issues with your property may arise that require your attention. Your financial management is likely to be prudent and stable. You may have funds to purchase any automobile you desire. A trip to a nearby tourist attraction may be in the works.

Love Focus: You could spend quality time with your partner and plan a celebration together.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour:Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can anticipate having a wonderful time at work today. You can arrange company outings or lunch gatherings. You may expect to receive some favourable financial news. Some issues may crop up and cause some disturbance with in-laws. You may remain in a sombre mood today. You and your partner might enjoy quality time together and organise a trip. House-hunting is likely to be successful.

Love Focus:You and your partner could go on a date or make travel plans for the near future.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour:Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It may be a great day at work for you, with positive feedback on your performance. Avoid making any rash financial decisions today, including buying gold or silver. Some may worry about children's plans and their education. You have the energy to go for a walk and enjoy the sunny outdoors. You experience some stress related to real estate deals. Your fatigue may increase if you travel frequently.

Love Focus:You may feel loved and supported by your partner.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour:Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your financial decisions may result in handsome profits for you. Your family will make an effort to guide you along your rocky paths. You can enjoy a lovely and unforgettable journey on a chance trip. If you invest in real estate and other things, you might get a return very soon. You may make plans for activities like walking or cycling. You might experience some challenging circumstances at work today.

Love Focus: Your significant other might cause you anxiety with demanding behaviour.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour:White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may feel energetic to take on new challenges. You might enjoy some easy work, but meetings can be difficult. Some of you might experience financial difficulties today and end up making poor choices. You might experience some worries about your parents' health. You may also experience some loss on your investments in immovable assets. Avert excessive anxiety and stress. To escape the stress of it all, plan a trip.

Love Focus:You may get an opportunity to talk to your partner and rekindle your love.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour:Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may experience great happiness at work as accolades come your way. You might anticipate short-term official travel as well. You might experience a good day of financial success today. Some may even have plans to buy a home soon. Your family will become more important to you as you grow closer to them. Some may rework health goals to feel better.

Love Focus:Conflicts are possible in a romantic relationship. Stay cautious!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

