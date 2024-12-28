All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, 2024.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Gaining a new skill may improve your job prospects. Your focused efforts on fitness will yield results. Some may miss out on a profitable deal. A family member might be a strong source of motivation. Travel to a fresh destination seems likely. A recent purchase will help you keep up with others.

Love Focus: Singles may have luck in romance today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some may consider buying a new vehicle. You will have a fulfilling day on both personal and work fronts. Staying on track with your routine will benefit your health. You might feel left out at a family gathering, affecting your mood. Exploring a remote place will feel exhilarating. Catering to others is likely to give you immense happiness.

Love Focus: A great day to bond with your partner and strengthen ties.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial matters will be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. Those attending interviews will leave a strong impression. Be diligent with health measures. You may go to great lengths to lift a family member’s spirits. Gathering academic resources will be manageable. You might lend support to a relative in need. Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: A lover might be uncooperative today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some might receive money from a gift or inheritance. You may tackle most outstanding work issues. A vacation may soon come to fruition. Property paperwork is expected to conclude soon. An improved lifestyle will aid those working on their fitness. Full family support may be necessary for a home issue. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift will keep romance thriving.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Profits are foreseen for those in buying and selling. A long-pending task will get completed today. You might begin a new fitness routine. Some good news awaits you at home. Travelers may find their destination dull. Students can expect a productive day. A property may be acquired by some. You may take up something that promises to add to your social image.

Love Focus: Romance is set to sparkle today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your mediating skills could make you valuable at work. Young businesspeople may see a promising start. Health improvements will show from your efforts. A family friend may give beneficial health tips. Academic support will be available if needed. Some may realize their dream of owning a luxury car. Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable.

Love Focus: An old flame may resurface, stirring past memories.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You might invest in financial plans with better returns. Some delays may occur in completing a task at work. Those feeling stressed will find peace today. Expect an eventful day at home with lots of activity. Holiday travellers will enjoy their time. Remaining consistent in your performance will keep the academic front secure.

Love Focus: A sweet gesture from your lover will spark romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A long-awaited loan may finally come through with persistence. Those feeling mentally stressed might take up yoga or meditation. Your hard work will soon pay off. A family member’s success may boost your pride. Adventurers should be cautious with thrill-seeking activities. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Romance serves as a wonderful stress reliever.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A financial tip could lead to profitable business. Your skills may attract influential attention. A change in scenery will benefit both mind and body. Helping a family member in distress may be needed. Some are set to enjoy a fantastic vacation. Progress in higher studies will be steady. Your demeanour is likely to impress someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Secret outings with your partner may bring joy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Strict budgeting will keep finances stable. Some will solidify their professional standing. A balanced diet and exercise will enhance health. You might feel frustrated by family dynamics. Helping others on a local level could earn you goodwill. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to bring contentment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may make sound financial decisions. Your commitment to fitness will pay off. Marketing professionals may need to adjust strategies. Spending quality time with loved ones will bring joy. Travel may help clear your mind. Academically, you may be seen as a role model. This is a good time to start something you had been contemplating for long.

Love Focus: New love brings joy to lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your investments are likely to yield gains. An out-of-town business trip may be successful. Healthy eating will boost your vitality. A favorable marriage proposal may come for a family member. A trip out of town is on the horizon for some. You are likely to achieve well academically. Participating in an event is indicated and will be loads of fun.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity might slip away for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown