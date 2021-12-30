Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Dear Aries, you are known for being an adventurous, spontaneous and courageous personality altogether. Moneywise speaking, things seem to be satisfactory without making any big progress. You love being in the centre of attraction and especially when you are in your comfort zone, your home. You can expect a new challenging role that will elevate your potential. Doing yoga, Zumba or even any form of dancing will help to stay active.

Love Focus: You are going to experience some crazy and insane moments with your partner today as they are in some playful and naughty mood.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You want to experience the biggest luxuries that this materialistic life can offer, yet you stay spiritually inclined. It seems to be a good day as far as your finances and monetary transactions are concerned. Taurus you are a family person and you care and love your family members more than they can imagine. It is a great acknowledging day for you at work. You might be feeling a little dull, gloomy and off your spirits today, especially in the morning time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are great with expressing your emotions and your partner or spouse loves you for being vocal about your every need, desire and wish in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you are a pro at managing and manipulating things and situations diplomatically to your favour. Property matters and transactions shall be avoided. You always care for your family more than you show and express. You will be today’s problem solver at your workplace and everybody will seek your guidance and opinion before taking up a new task or assignment. Don’t overexert yourself and have regular intervals to rest.

Love Focus: Your partner or spouse will be all understanding and supportive towards your concern and issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Dear Cancer, you are one sensitive and emotional being that takes everything to heart straight away. You may plan of expanding your existing business lines. Investing in property will also be fruitful. You will have a day full of mixed emotions on the domestic front today. You may have to stay late than your usual in the office. You will reap the benefits of your patience in continuing with your diet regime and following a healthy diet.

Love Focus: You may not be able to give the due time to your partner or spouse and this may become a reason of issue and concern between you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Dear Leo, as you are ruled by the Sun, you always yearn to stand out and be unique in the public. Today, you are going to see mixed reactions to your financial aspect. You will feel like that your spouse has got his/her own priorities, children may stay busy with their routine. You can be given a new challenging task that will help improve your skills. You may stay in a mood to conquer the entire world today with your great and sound health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You both can cherish a good time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dear Virgos, you are our forever go-to person whenever we are in need of a quick fix for a big or small problem. You may be offered a great investment deal from your friend and you can trust him/her for their good intentions. You might have to stay a little away from your loved ones today. You can expect a great day at work. You may be promoted to a higher position but this will require you to travel. For your jam-packed and busy schedule for today, you may feel a little exhausted and tired by the end of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will feel unconditional support and understanding from your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Dear Libra, because of your “always finding balance in everything” nature, you at times find it difficult to make a solid and firm decision. Investments done in the past won’t be bringing any good or positive results. Today, at your domestic front things are going to be a little challenging for you. If you have considered a job change or career switch for a long time, today can be your favourite day. Keep yourself engaged in some sort of physical activity to stay active and fresh.

Love Focus: You are going to have a wonderful day relating to your love aspect as predicted by your star reading.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are an extremist loyal and expect the other person to be respectful of your trait in return. You are today required to bring your calculation and analysis into action and invest in some promising assets or even investments. You can expect some relatives to pay you a visit in the evening. You can expect a hectic and tiring day at work. Young family members will bring in some good news and will be rewarded academically.

Love Focus: Love seems to be your second priority for the day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Sagittarius, you are the life of every party and we simply can’t imagine our party scenes without your presence. Don’t be so engrossed in your inner feelings today and in return expect a good financial day all in all. No matter how much busy and occupied you are for the day, your family will be all there for you. Your creative side will get unleashed and people will get inspired and motivated by you. Take your medicines on time if on medication, hence it can become troublesome in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Fun time can be expected on the romantic front, as lover seems to be in a romantic mood!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are so motivated and driven by your set of responsibilities and duties that at times, you forget that you need to care for yourself also. Your financial condition seems to be good at the moment and you may help someone in need with some loan option. There can be a sense of panic and chaos on your domestic front. Switching a career with your passion will also be fruitful in the coming years. You may feel full of energy at the beginning of the day, but as it will get unfold, you may feel lethargic and unproductive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: The romance side in your life may get sidelined today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarius, you are a true empathy and feel about everyone as their own. Research about the current market trends and try to study the patterns for making big profits. The health of a young family member can be a matter of concern. You are shining bright today at your workplace. Eating fresh and healthy should be your health mantra of the day. You may have a back pain problem so avoid activities of physical exertion, instead focus on yoga and stretching exercises.

Love Focus: You may want all the pampering, love, care and affection from your partner today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are a great believer in spiritualistic realms and this is what makes you a difficult personality to understand. You are feeling a little philanthropist and might want to donate some good amount in charity to an NGO. You may be the centre of attraction on your domestic front. Don’t bump into conclusions and think before saying yes to a new work assignment. Connect with your inner self through some meditation or self-talks.

Love Focus: Your partner may be planning for some surprise or might take you out on a date at night.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)