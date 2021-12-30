Capricorn Daily Horoscope for December 30: You’ll find a turn-point in career

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are one of the most sensible, responsible and caring friends that one can ever have in life. You are so motivated and driven by your set of responsibilities and duties that at times, you forget that you need to care for yourself also and this makes you neglect your well being and health. Today, as always you will stay ambitious, but you are advised at the same time to be focusing on your mental peace and proper balance of work and life. You may travel or plan for it in the future for some work or business-related.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial condition seems to be good at the moment and you may help someone in need with some loan option. Also, some of you will make good profits in the share market. Investment wise, it is a favourable day. Expect some good returns.

Capricorn Family Today

There can be a sense of panic and chaos on your domestic front. Your spouse or parents may have a small tiff between them. You may be required to solve the matter at home. Don't lose your calm and deal with the situation peacefully.

Capricorn Career Today

We all know that you are ardent about your career ambitions and today is the day to get set explore the maximum opportunities in your profession right. Switching a career with your passion will also be fruitful in the coming years.

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel full of energy at the beginning of the day, but as it will unfold, with your presence required in so many spheres, you may feel lethargic and unproductive. To avoid this, meditate for 15 minutes, this will help to gain focus and clarity.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The romance side in your life may get sidelined today. Your focus will be on some other priorities and this may make your spouse or partner feel a little neglected and ignored. You shall make up for this by bringing them flowers or taking them out to spend some good time together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

