Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 01, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Someone's advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. Job hunters are likely to find things moving to their liking. Family will be proud of your achievements. A short vacation is likely to prove most exciting and fun-filled. Setting up a new house is likely for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An unforeseen expenditure threatens to deplete your savings. You may opt to reject unhealthy options and focus on your health. Professionally, you will be capable of tackling the most difficult tasks. Young couples can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly. An exciting out of town journey is on the cards for some. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your decision to put money in a safe investment will prove to be right in the prevailing financial conditions. Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. You will handle something entrusted to you at work efficiently. Someone is likely to pay you a visit today and brighten up your day. Going out with friends is foreseen and will be enjoyable. Your attempts to gain popularity on the social front are likely to meet with partial success.

Love Focus: You may enjoy an exclusive time today with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Something started on the side is likely to earn good profits. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. Those feeling low on the professional front are likely to bounce back stronger, sooner than they expect. A family get-together leaves you happy and energised. A journey may prove far from comfortable for those travelling long distance. You may take possession of a new property.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your plans for a romantic outing for reasons unknown!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. A child or sibling studying abroad or out of town may require extra money. Professionally, you are likely to come into your element soon and prove your mettle. An enjoyable day is foreseen on the domestic front. This is a good time to start looking for the new home you have been planning to buy.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. Adhering to a fixed routine promises to keep you fit. Your ideas at work seem practical and will help you in making your project or assignment easier. Keep personal life away from professional life to maintain domestic harmony. An out-of-town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Avoid wayside food to retain health. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. Some joyous moments are foreseen in a family gathering. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen, as chances of owning a house brighten.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will manage to continue your workout schedule and do well on the fitness front. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. You will need to keep someone important on your right side to get your way on the professional front. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. An out of town trip is in the offing for some. Fun outing with family and friends is most likely in the evening.

Love Focus: Lover will be loving and caring, and make you happy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. The day promises much both on the personal and professional front. Family life will give immense fulfillment, as you get to spend quality time with spouse. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A well coordinated teamwork is required, if you want to tackle a new project or assignment at work. Balanced diet and active life will find you fit as a fiddle. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Peace and tranquility prevails on the domestic front and help you relax. Family members may plan a vacation. Investing in property is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with lover is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will find things moving in a positive direction on the professional front. Taking the help of a financial advisor can make a difference in profits. Health needs care, especially in this season. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction promises to start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. A diet plan adopted recently is likely to suit your system well. Whatever you have planned on the professional front promises to go smoothly. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. You will get the support you need on the social front.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the love front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream