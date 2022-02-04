Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 04, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Finances might cause concern in future if you don’t act responsibly. Spend quality time with your family to celebrate your mutual small wins. Don’t let the praises get to your head; staying grounded will take you further in life. You've been doing things for yourself, to keep calm and stay fit and that shows in your cards. This is the time to help out the underdogs without expecting anything in return. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t lose hope because love is in your cards in the near future.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

You’re at a good place financially and you’re grateful for it too. Your family is always going to stick with you, just communicate better. All those extra hours and dedication will lead you to the top. Start slow but start taking steady steps towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market. You may have to cancel some appointments, as something urgent is likely to come up. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind.

Love Focus: You might be feeling overwhelmed with your love life right now.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Try and maintain a record of your frivolous spending, if any. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. Some positive developments are foreseen on the professional front. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts. Something you have started may take more time than you anticipate.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Some of you may complete the paperwork for a home loan. This is a good time to implement changes on the work front. Keep your fitness in check and adopt healthier food and lifestyle habits. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: For some, the chemistry may be missing on meeting lover after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Rise in rank is preordained for those serving in the uniformed services. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the company of someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! Proficiency at work is likely to be praised by seniors. Some relative or friend will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Your focus on the academic front remains unwavering and will help you achieve your objective.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Monetary front strengthens as money lent to someone is returned. Competition on the business front is likely to be taken head on by some retailers. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Save and invest the money that you’re currently using on unnecessary things. Family problems might be burdening you but you need to be there for them. A small victory is imminent on the work front and will help boost your morale. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. A breakthrough of sorts is imminent in whatever you are involved in at work. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. You may have to be in the knowhow of things to make your mark, as superficiality would just not do.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)

You will find your condition improving, as you make steady progress recovering from an ailment. Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. This is a good day for those in retail business, as some good clients are likely to be made. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. Taking out spare time for someone may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. Money flows in from various sources and makes you financially secure. This is an excellent time to sort out all your pending work on the professional front. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)

Your finances finally start to take the stable route. You’ve been having a peaceful and good time with your family lately. Your competence on the professional front will come to fore in solving a workplace situation. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance. Some ambiguity may persist on the academic front, but you will manage to turn it to your advantage.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com