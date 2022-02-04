Virgo Daily Horoscope for Feb 04: Take some time off

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

You’ve always been practical and analytical but you’re also missing out on lots of good times because you’re being overly critical of yourself and not letting your guard down. Take a breather and live in the moment. Give yourself a little freedom.

Virgo Finance Today

You’re doing alright when it comes to finances. You know what you want for yourself in the future and you’ve started working on it already. This is great! Keep going and don’t let others make you feel stingy for it. You know your goals, you’re doing good. Just remember to have a balance.

Virgo Family Today

You’ve started to realise the importance of family time. You want to spend more time with them, to understand their ways and problems. You’re trying to be more patient. Your family is seeing you make this effort and they’re very delighted about it. You’ve found a common ground and all of these will lead to a stronger and healthier relationship.

Virgo Career Today

If you’ve been too stressed at work, you should talk to your friends and family. Take some time off. A few days won’t hamper your work-life. You need it. To refresh and breathe. This is the only healthy way out. Don’t need to worry if things aren’t going according to your plans, the universe has good things in store for you. Just trust the process.

Virgo Health Today

You need to focus on your health, both mental and physical. Don’t over-work or stretch yourself to a point where you burn out. Remember, only if you’re fit, healthy, peaceful and happy, you’ll go a long way with ease.

Virgo Love Life Today

You’re communicating well and letting your partner do the same. You both are paying attention to each other's wishes and feelings and that has brought you immensely close. Things have finally started to work out for the good and it’s only becoming better from here on.

For singles, the time is really good if you’re looking to win someone over or take the plunge. Just be careful and understand what they’re really expecting of you. You’re good to go!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

