Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 05, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Today, your finances will be consistent and your economic conditions will keep becoming stronger and stronger. Using your leadership qualities, you might also get a promotion very soon. Your friends will be really helpful and the progress of your life will be great. Pay more attention to physical exercises. Any misunderstanding between you and your partner will be resolved with the help of the elders of your family. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of getting married are very high for singles.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You will be satisfied with your financial growth. You will hold a ceremony for your family soon enough. You are likely to get a hike at your current job. Make sure you continue physical exercise and meditation for your better health. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing. Someone may expect you to go out of your way and do something for him or her.

Love Focus: You have to work a little extra on your relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You should look out for possibilities for having more sources of income. You should stay close to your family right now. Your body fat percentage can increase and you should work a little extra for it. You should not take too much stress from your work as it is temporary. Advice from close relations is expected over an issue that is affecting your personal life. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life will be at its peak and you will fall in love with your partner all over again.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Financially, cut your expenses wherever necessary. Avoid investing in any kind of stock or property. Try to take some time off from your work and spend more time with your family. You need to work a little harder for your career today. Keep your body hydrated to stay away from any diseases. On the academic front, things begin to turn favourable. You may need to take the others’ point of views into consideration, before embarking on something personal.

Love Focus: Try to change the way you show your affection towards your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Some of you will achieve your planned goals for yourself. Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front. A prestigious assignment or project is likely to come your way. A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed. Whatever you have achieved till now will need to be guarded zealously.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Try to multiply your money by investing it in someplace where you can earn better. Try to make your relationship better with every individual in your family. Try to improve your skills and think with a calm mind. Things may be a little hard for you right now but do not try to push yourself too much. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite paucity of time on the academic front.

Love Focus: Couples already in a relationship can have a hard time dealing with their partners.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Try to make better friends with people who have knowledge of finance. Things may not be a little okay with your extended family. Your sensitive nature will change and you will see growth in your career. All your past ailments and diseases will be improved. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best. You may have to do some quick thinking in a situation which is about to arise.

Love Focus: Your love life will be good, but you can have a few communication issues with someone you are inclined towards.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You need to plan things carefully on monetary terms. The relationship between you and your family will enhance. You might find a little difficulty in the ongoing projects you're handling right now. Try to keep yourself hydrated if working out strenuously. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip.

Love Focus: Nearness to colleague can turn in to budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

It is suggested to you that you do not spend your money irrationally. Your equations with your family are not well right now. It is advised for you to take help from yoga for the betterment of your health. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. Impeccable performance at work can get you picked up for a prestigious assignment. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well.

Love Focus: Your love life is great and you will hold each other with softness and love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your hard work will finally pay off and your earning will finally be great. You can also get opportunities to work with new partners and business associates. Home front can give immense joy. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit. Keeping your ears to the ground to know what is happening around you.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Your finances will be great and the flow of money for you will also be regular. There won't be any big or drastic change in your family life right now. People who are in the corporate field and government sector have a chance of getting transferred. It is advised to take a proper diet and adopt a new hobby. Remaining in total control on the professional or academic front will not be too difficult for you. You may have to find time for a social get together.

Love Focus: You might be a little disappointed or heartbroken today because of the behavior of your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

It is not the right time to invest in any financial assets without the right guidance. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. You should bring new information and training techniques for you and your employers. Try working out with a gym buddy or your partner to increase your workout abilities. Do not think too much about the bad things people have to say about you. You will need to review your performance on the academic front. Organising something big may be on your mind.

Love Focus: You should be willing to let go of the past mistakes for a better relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com